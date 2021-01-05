Summer work The search for Hesar’s summer workers begins – The range of tasks is wide and the crown alone is not stuck, the magazine promises

Helsingin Sanomat will apply for more than 70 summer jobs.

Summer journalist search Helsingin Sanomat will start at Epiphany, ie tomorrow, Wednesday. Open places is over 70 this year.

One thing is for sure: Korona will remain in the headlines next summer as well and it will affect the making of the magazine anyway. The sanomatalo has been very spacious since last spring, when most of Hesar’s creators have worked from home.

“I would like to get closer to the normal world next summer, but it may be that a significant proportion of employees are still far away,” says HS’s Chief Administrative Officer. Jaakko Lähteenmaa.

Many who apply for a summer nest in Hesar may now wonder if the whole summer can be spent at home remotely, but according to Lähteenmaa, there is no need to fear this.

“People in the early stages of their careers need support that can’t be provided at home. That’s why summer employees get to Sanomatalo, where they have the necessary work management. This model will also be in use this summer, ”Lähteenmaa says.

According to him, next summer, Hesari will not be stuck in a mere corona, but will tell about the rest of life and the world. That is why a summer journalist gets to talk shows in Finland and abroad.

Now the range of tasks offered is wide: HS is looking for editors, still and moving image masters, sometime editors, image editors, graphic artists, layout artists, infographers, moving image graphic artists and video editors. Most are looking for writing editors.

Job descriptions are different. It can be fast news work at the Desk, writing news reports, in-person interviews and immersive feature stories, building visual narratives through images, videos and graphics, opening up the world through moving graphics, and producing stuff on social media.

Summer workers do exactly the same things as regulars.

Last in, there were about 850 applicants for more than 70 positions and the median age of applicants was 26 years. Their most common educational background was a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and an unfinished master’s degree. They had a good year of work experience, mostly in the provincial newspapers.

Summer work pests are two to three months long. Some begin in early spring and mostly end in late August.

Summer employees will also be able to participate in the entire editorial HS school, where the house’s own people will share their skills and tips from different areas of journalism, from information retrieval to conducting various interviews.

The search for Hesar is open from 6 to 22. January.