Summer work HS’s summer supplier search starts today – The editor-in-chief is looking for applicants from different backgrounds

According to Kaius Niemi, the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat, the labor market for journalists looks better than in the last decade.

Helsinki Sanomat will start the summer 2022 summer supplier search as an epiphany, ie today, Thursday. There are more than 70 vacancies this year.

HS encourages motivated and media-interested people from different fields to apply to become a summer journalist or summer photographer. The educational background does not have to be in journalism, says the editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi.

According to Niemi, the profile of the editorial office better describes the whole of Finland if the editorial board has a variety of skills, different interests and different backgrounds. HS also encourages professionals with an immigrant background to apply.

“Summer journalists are treated here with respect and professionalism. You can do the right things, so to speak, right. That’s why Hesar’s summer journalists need to have previous journalistic experience. ”

The full search notice can be found from here. The application is open until January 23.

Last the year was positive in the field of journalism, emphasizes Niemi.

The number of Helsingin Sanomat’s total subscriptions increased for the fifth year in a row, which, according to Niemi, indicates the growing appreciation of high-quality journalism.

This has enabled the delivery of growth projects such as HS Vision and HS Environment. The next direction is Turku, where HS will open a new delivery this year.

“HS established more than 30 suppliers during the year. That’s probably a record for decades. I want to believe that journalists would have a better labor market in Finland than in the 2010s, ”says Niemi.

Pandemic has also affected the daily life of the delivery in the last two years during the summer. According to Niemi, previous corona years have not been easy, as the entire delivery community has not been present together.

However, HS’s starting point has been that summer journalists can work in Helsinki on site.

“Orientation takes place in close contact with the work community. No one is left in the lurch, ”says Niemi.

Peninsula himself had his first summer at Helsingin Sanomat in 1998. The time for foreign delivery was “the best,” he says.

“Even then, I was able to do concrete and serious work right away. That summer, for example, the big terrorist attacks in Kenya and Tanzania hit the US embassies, ”says Niemi.

In the end, it turned out that behind the attacks was the terrorist network al-Qaeda.

“So it was early concrete demonstrations Osama Bin Laden activation. It has been remembered as one big news event, the aftermath of which we are all well aware. ”

In Hesar is available work for a wide range of professionals. HS is looking for editors, photographers and video image masters, sometime editors, image editors, graphic artists, folders, infographers, motion picture graphic artists and video editors.

The job descriptions are also different: fast news work at the Desk, writing news reports, in-person interviews and immersive feature stories, building visual narratives through images, videos and graphics, opening the world through mobile graphics and producing stuff on social media.

“We are especially interested in what new things we can learn from summer journalists, especially in digital storytelling,” says Niemi.

During the summer, summer journalists get to attend the entire editorial school at the HS School, where veterans share their skills and insights on doing journalism.