The August exodus empties the cities and the African anticyclone heats them up. With “the risk of a new lockdown” for Italians who will spend the rest of the summer at home. Between the lockdown that lowers the shutters of commercial activities and services, and the heat that discourages going out, the danger is to “repeat 2020”, when Covid raged, periodically closing the entire country within the domestic walls. A scenario “absolutely to be avoided” for pediatrician Italo Farnetani. The expert, interviewed by Adnkronos Salute, fears “dangers for the psyche and health especially of children” who will not go on holiday. And they are not few: “Among families with minor children, a third cannot afford a week’s vacation away from home” and “the share rises to 50% if 3 or more children live in the family unit”, the Openpolis foundation calculated. The estimate refers to the pandemic years, but it gives an idea. For many, too many, the ‘August holidays’ are nothing more than the title of an old movie.

“In the coming days we expect a further rise in temperatures and desert in the city – observes the expert, full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University – Those who do not go on holiday risk finding themselves living another 2020: locked in the house with the air conditioning on, surrounded by emptiness. But together with the lockdown, the psychological and physical problems of then: the interruption of social life with the negative effects that theisolation brings with it a sedentary lifestyle with the risk of overweight and obesitythe temptation to spend all your time in front of a screen, whether it’s a smartphone or a tablet, a computer or a TV. We must avoid it, prevent this particularly insidious danger for the little ones”. What can we do?

“First of all, since it is possible to leave the ‘August lockdown’, the doctor’s first advice is to stay outdoors as much as possible: go to the pool and stay there as long as you can, to find refreshment even during the hottest hours, or if you don’t live far from the sea, plan healthy day trips to the beach. This way, children will also be able to do physical activity, which is essential at all ages and in every period of the year, and they will meet peers to socialize with. For outings in the city, according to advice”, Farnetani recommends planning them “in the coolest hours of the day: a walk in the morning, a date with friends out in the evening, even to fall asleep better once you get home”. Maybe with the help of a little air conditioning: with judgment, but “it should be used because air conditioning is only harmful to those who don’t have it”, smiles the pediatrician. And then “to join togetheris the third piece of advice. Let’s not limit our contact with others to social media, but let’s invite those who are there to our homes, let’s organize meetings in open places or a nice picnic, even better if in the mountains or somewhere cool”.

The fourth and final piece of advice from the pediatrician concerns the power supply. “Let’s remember that heat depresses the appetite, unlike cold that enhances it. So let’s try to guarantee children a sufficient nutritional intake that must never be in excess, to avoid overweight and obesity, but not insufficient either, to avoid deficiencies”, warns Farnetani.

The doctor therefore suggests how to gratify the palate of children ‘orphaned by vacation’. “From various researches that I have conducted – he explains – emerges The most loved foods by children in summer. First of all, the green light is given to fruitwhich in addition to the nutritional intake also ensures an introduction of liquids. At the top of children’s preferences is watermelon which almost everyone likes, followed by grapes. Also good is ice-cream: chocolate and stracciatella are the favorite flavors; followed in order by pistachio, strawberry and fiordilatte”. And then “the Pizzaalways appreciated and also suitable for summer. Children under 6 like Margherita, while after 6 years old, pizza with sausages is added to their preferences”. To stock up on calcium and strengthen developing bones, the expert recommends “the parmesan cheese that all children in all Italian regions like”. As for “chocolate spread, always at the top of children’s preferences, it is good for breakfast which in every period of the year is the most important meal of the day”.

Finally, “the most important thing of all is drinkingespecially when it is very hot and a lot of fluids are lost through sweating. Parents should always have bottles of water available, still or sparkling, preferably fresh. Other drinks are also fine, always with the aim of ensuring that children introduce fluids and stay hydrated. You should not never wait until they are thirstythat they ask for something to drink, because the location – concludes the pediatrician – is already a sign of dehydration and therefore must be prevented”.