From: Helen Gries

Summer is back and, in addition to sunshine and heat, it also brings storms with thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and squalls.

Kassel – Der Summer in Germany is not over yeton the contrary: in the last Summerweeks there should be really hot weather again. Before the great heat at the weekend, however, await us for the time being muggy temperatures and a high risk of local storms.

An air mass limit over the middle of Germany is causing problems for weather experts these days. North of it it is rather fresher, towards the south it is rather warmer. The collision of both air masses currently brings a great potential for severe Thunderstorm and storm.

Weather in Germany: The heat is coming, the summer is not over yet

“The Full autumn of the past two weeks is gone! August is now going at a completely different pace,” describes qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met the current weather situation in a message. However, the storms that precede the heat can bring heavy rain, hail and squalls.

Summer in Germany is back and, in addition to the heat, it initially brings storms and muggy warm air with it. (Iconic image) © Eduardo Manzana/dpa

At the same time, the weather these days brings with it oppressive humidity, which can cause many a circulation to falter. After the autumn weather at the beginning of the month, there is another blatant change in the weather these days. According to Jung, new showers are approaching from the west and north-west, “and then it can sometimes crash,” says the weather expert.

Summer in Germany is back: The weather for the coming days

These are the prospects for the coming days:

Tuesday 15 August 2023 25 to 31 degrees, local showers, thunderstorms and severe weather Wednesday 16 August 2023 24 to 33 degrees, thunderstorms and storms due to heavy rain, hail and squalls Thursday 17 August 2023 2 to 29 degrees, showers and thunderstorms with sunshine, slowly calming down in the evening Friday 18 August 2023 24 to 34 degrees, alternating sun and clouds, hardly any showers and thunderstorms Saturday 19 August 2023 27 to 35 degrees, lots of sunshine and very hot Sunday 20 August 2023 27 to 36 degrees, great heat, hardly any thunderstorms, lots of sunshine Monday 21 August 2023 26 to 37 degrees, hot summer weather, hardly any showers or thunderstorms Tuesday 22 August 2023 24 to 35 degrees, sunny, dry and very hot See also The PSOE cools the dialogue table that ERC wants in January

By the weekend, the oppressive humidity and thunderstorm activity should ease off a bit. “Towards the weekend, the more stable summer weather could approach again from the southwest,” reports wetter.com meteorologist Alex König. According to forecasts by the meteorologist, we can expect more sunshine and even more heat. Regionally, the maximum values ​​can even reach up to 35 degrees again. The autumnal weather in Germany is history for the time being.

Weather in Germany: DWD warns of extreme heat and severe thunderstorms

Also the German Weather Service (DWD) warns on Monday (14 August) locally of strong thunderstorms in south-west Germany and of one strong thermal load in the east and south of Germany. Extreme heat must therefore be expected in parts of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. On Tuesday (August 15) this should also reach Berlin and Brandenburg.

However, the exact values ​​of the new heat from Saturday (August 19) are still uncertain. “It could be 37 or 38 degrees at the top, maybe a little more, but that’s still uncertain!” explains weather expert Jung. (hg)