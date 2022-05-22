with videoAfter a sunny Sunday the weather changes. Tomorrow we will have to deal with heavy showers, with a chance of thunder and lightning. A fresh wind will pick up from tomorrow evening.

Tomorrow morning it will remain dry in many places and the sun will shine from time to time. Heavy showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, especially in the eastern half of the country. In some showers it can locally rain heavily. In the western half of the country the showers are less severe and the chance of thunderstorms and a lot of rain in a short time is smaller.

Before the showers, it is oppressively warm with 19 degrees in Den Helder to 25 degrees in the east of the country. "If the wind turns from the north to the west during the day and increases slightly in strength, it cools quickly," says meteorologist Diana Woei of Weather Plaza† "The month of May had more warm days with a maximum temperature between 20 and 25 degrees than usual."

Cool Spring Type

From Tuesday the summer weather gives way to a cool spring type, because a strong wind blows fresh air over our country. The wind brings strongly changing cloudy skies. Now and then the sun comes out. The afternoon temperature is between 16 and 20 degrees. Woei: ,,It is quite warm in the sun and out of the wind, because the sun shines with force 6. That means that you can burn yourself in fifteen minutes if you do not apply sunscreen. However, in the wind it feels cool.”

In addition to the occasional sunshine, showers will be scattered across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a large part of the day will be dry.

Long Ascension weekend

In the second half of next week, slightly fresher air will be supplied. It remains dry most days. "Although a single shower cannot be completely ruled out, especially in the last weekend of May," said the weather woman.



A cyclist at the windmills in Kinderdijk during a sunny spring weekend. © ANP

