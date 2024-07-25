Before leaving for the summer holidays It is always good to check the forecast to avoid having your trip ruined by bad weather. The weather forecast for August 2024 in Italy they indicate a month with high temperatures, higher than 5°/8° compared to the seasonal average, especially in the first ten days, due to theAfrican Subtropical Anticyclone.

Weather forecast August 2024

During the first ten days of August 2024, the African Subtropical Anticyclone brings hot air from the Sahara Desert, making temperatures above the seasonal average feel. From the second ten days, in the North and part of the Central Regions the weather should change with possible waves of bad weather And extreme phenomenaespecially in the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas. In fact, especially the North-East Regions are subject to instability and heavy rainsi. In the South and in the Major Islands, temperatures exceed 40°with Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, Puglia and internal sectors of the Center among the hottest areas, worsening the drought. These forecasts are provided by the European Meteorological Centre ECMWF.

Central Southern Italy and Central Italy

In August 2024, according to weather forecasts, for Central-Southern Italy and Central Italy it will be an exceptionally hot month, with average temperatures higher than normal. The peaks will reach 40°Cespecially in inland areas and along some coasts, while the nights will frequently be tropicalwith temperatures that do not drop below 20°Cespecially in cities.

On the boat at sea you can enjoy a bit of fresh air in August when temperatures peak at 40°

The heat will be particularly intense in several areas: in Tuscanyespecially in the internal areas and in the Val d’Arbia; in Umbriain the eastern areas and in the Tiber Valley; in the Marchein the inland areas and on the southern coast; in Lazioin the internal areas and in Ciociaria; in Abruzzoin the internal areas and in the Marsica; in Campaniain the internal areas and in Sannio; in Pugliain the internal areas and in Salento; in Basilicatain the internal areas and in the Metapontino area; in Calabriain the internal areas and in the Sibaritide; in Sicilyin the internal areas and in eastern Sicily; and in Sardiniain the inland areas and in southern Sardinia.

Northern Italy weather forecast

In August 2024, Northern Italy will see variable weather conditionsTemperatures are generally close to the seasonal average, with periods of intense heat especially in the first part of the month and in the inland areas. Nights can be freshespecially in the mountains and in the foothill areas, with temperatures dropping even below 10°C.

Precipitation is slightly above averageFrequent thunderstorms are expected, especially in the Alpine and pre-Alpine reliefs, while in the flat areas there could be a lack of rainfall, leading to possible drought phenomena.

Good weather also characterizes the regions of Northern Italy

Areas with the highest rainfall include the Alpsespecially on the southern and eastern slopes; the Prealps, in particular in the central-eastern areas; theLigurian Apenninesespecially in the eastern part; and areas around lakes, such as the Lake Maggiore on the Piedmont side and the Lake Garda on the Brescia side.

When will it rain in August 2024

In August 2024 it could rain especially in the second week of the month. In Northern Italy Precipitation is below average, especially in the Po Valley and in the Alpine areaswhere thunderstorms can be more frequent, especially on the mountain slopes.

In the Center of Italyprecipitation could be below normal, especially along the coasts and inland areas. temporal instead they are more likely on the Apennine reliefs. In Southern Italy and in the Islands the rainfall is close to averagewith thunderstorms expected especially in the inland and mountainous areas.

SITES and APPS safe weather forecasts, best recommended

In any case, it must be kept in mind that these are general forecasts and the weather can vary significantly. To get a more accurate picture, it is always best to consult the detailed weather forecast for the specific area of ​​interest. Various online resources, such as websites and apps, offer real-time weather forecasts for Italy:

