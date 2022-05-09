Until May 40 do not take off your coat, says the saying, but this year whoever has not already taken it off last weekend, in which the thermometers climbed to 34 ° in Huelva and 32 ° in Seville, Badajoz , Ourense, Las Palmas or Cádiz, you will have to do it now or you risk burning to death. After a wet and cold April, the early summer has come to stay in most of Spain, with many hours of sunshine, some afternoon storms in mountainous areas and more than 30° in large areas of the country. “This warm period for the season is likely to be long-lasting and to last this week and the next, especially in the northern and western halves, although the uncertainty in the forecast increases” as days are added, Rubén del Campo advances, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Maps with maximum temperature zones >= 30°, from Monday to Saturday. CESAR RODRIGUEZ BALLESTEROS

Temperatures will be “clearly above normal” for these dates, generally between 5° and 10° more and even between 10 and 15° on the North Plateau. With the heat, Del Campo warns, increases the risk of fires, which on Tuesday will be very high in the Cantabrian communities and other areas of the northern third, even extreme in points of Asturias and Cantabria. Furthermore, “the ultraviolet index is already very highso it is advisable to avoid exposure to the sun and, if there is no other choice, protect yourself with creams, hats and sunglasses”, adds Del Campo.

The cause of the early summer is the high pressures, which stabilize the atmosphere and allow the sun to shine, in addition to the fact that Spain is “under the influence of a very warm subtropical air mass”. The exception will be the Mediterranean coast, where cool breezes will blow because the Mediterranean water is still cold. The rains will be scarce in general, although throughout the week instability will increase and there will be stormy showers in the north of the peninsula and points of the Iberian system. In the Canary Islands, the heat will also be the protagonist at the start of the week, but temperatures will tend to normalize. This is the daily forecast:

Monday: Badajoz reaches the level of 35 °. Anticyclonic weather will prevail, with slightly cloudy skies in most of Spain, although evolution clouds may form in the mountains of the east and south of the Peninsula and also in the Balearic Islands, where some stormy showers may fall, locally intense in the north of Catalonia. Temperatures will rise in general and it is likely that the first 35° of the year will be reached in Badajoz in mainland Spain ―the sunday april 17 They have already been registered in the Canary Islands. It will be more bearable on the shores of the Mediterranean, with 23° in Barcelona and Valencia.

Tuesday: the rise in temperatures continues. The same trend is maintained, with practically clear skies and evolving clouds in mountain areas of the eastern peninsula, without ruling out an isolated downpour in the Pyrenees. Temperatures will continue to rise in the northern half and 30° are expected in the south of Galicia, the center and west of Castilla y León, the Ebro valley and the center of the Peninsula. In the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, temperatures will exceed 32° and Badajoz will reach 35° again.

Wednesday: storms increase. The weather will continue to be stable and warm for the season, yes, with a greater development of evolution clouds and stormy showers, occasional and scattered in the afternoon in the mountains of the center and the northern half, which may spread to surrounding areas. Temperatures will rise for another day in most of the country, although they will drop somewhat in Galicia. It will be 30° in Burgos, Soria and Vitoria; more than 30° in Logroño, Madrid, Ourense, Palencia, Zamora and Zaragoza; 33° in Valladolid and 34/35° in Badajoz, Córdoba and Seville. The atmosphere will remain cool on the shores of the Mediterranean, with 23/24 °.

Thursday: the haze arrives. It is likely that cloudiness will increase in the Peninsula, with evolving clouds in high areas of the center and north, where scattered and occasional stormy showers can occur, which can reach nearby areas. In addition, there will be dust in suspension in the interior of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with the consequent worsening of air quality. Temperatures will drop somewhat, especially in the extreme north, but will continue to be high, especially in the west of the Peninsula, with 30° in the Ebro valley, the central area of ​​Castilla y León, the center of the Peninsula and the quadrant peninsular southwest, especially the valleys of the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tajo, where it will be 32 to 34 °.

From Friday to Sunday; add and follow heat and storms. Evolution clouds will form again in the interior of the peninsula, but in a more generalized way than in previous days, with probable showers in the North Plateau and mountainous areas, which may be accompanied by a storm. Temperatures will drop in areas with downpours, but will remain high overall. On Friday and Saturday it is likely that they will rise and exceed 30° in large areas of the interior, more than 34° in Guadalquivir, Guadiana and Tajo.

Canary Islands: tropical nights. On Monday and Tuesday it will also be hot in the archipelago, with 34° in the south of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura and between 32° and 33° in the south of Tenerife and Lanzarote. The minimum will also be high and tropical nights are expected, in which the thermometers do not drop below 20 °. Temperatures will tend to moderate from Wednesday, although they will still exceed 30° in the south of Gran Canaria and in the eastern islands, where there will also be dust in suspension. Starting Thursday, slightly cloudy skies and temperatures more typical for the time of year are expected.