One of the services offered by Banorte bank What has gained the most popularity in recent years is the buying and selling of commemorative gold coins for thousands of pesos.

Under this understanding, taking into account the proximity of the summer holidays, we will immediately give you the purchase prices of the currencies that Banorte bank acquires this month of June 2024.

Purchase prices

Thus, according to the official website of the Banorte bank, more specifically its Metals table, the following are the purchase prices of the gold coins accepted by the financial institution:

*Centenary (50 gold pesos): 47 thousand pesos

*Aztec (20 pesos gold): 18 thousand pesos

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 9 thousand pesos

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 4,500 pesos

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 2,250 pesos

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 1,800 pesos

It is in this way that, according to the data set forth above, as of June 2024, the Banorte bank offers a total of 82,550 pesos.

Sale prices

On the other hand, the costs of selling gold coins by Banorte bank are as follows:

*Centenary (50 gold pesos): 57 thousand pesos

*Aztec (20 pesos gold): 23 thousand pesos

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 11,500

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 5 thousand 750 pesos

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 pesos gold): 2 thousand 875 pesos

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 2,300 pesos

Summer vacation without money? Banorte helps you with this service/Photo: Banorte

Check Banxico’s warning about the purchase and sale of currencies

In recent days, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) highlighted the importance of knowing the characteristics of the authenticity of the coins, in order to avoid fraud when purchasing these pieces through electronic commerce platforms.

Under this understanding, according to the Mexican central bank, The following are the characteristics that guarantee authenticity of Mexican coins:

Touch test

When touching a coin, pay attention to:

+The assembly: in bimetallic coins, the assembly of the perimeter ring is practically perfect, so that to the touch no edge is perceived at its junction with the core or center of the coin.

+The singing. This can be smooth, fluted (series of parallel grooves in the thickness or edge of the coin), discontinuous fluted (combination of parallel grooves and smooth parts) or with a perimeter groove. If it has burrs or other irregularities, it may be a counterfeit coin.

+The texture: a coin must have a smooth texture. If it feels slippery or soapy, it could be a melted coin and, consequently, a counterfeit coin.

visual examination

At first glance you can see:

+The color: the color of a coin is characteristic and unique. This color is due to the fact that in the manufacture of the coin two or more metals are joined by casting (a process known as alloying). The color is fixed when the metals are melted and remains unchanged throughout the life of the coin. Mexican coins do not have any type of coating, nor do they have a metal sheet or overlay paint, therefore, they do not discolor.

+The shine: this is obtained during the minting of the coin and, like the color, is characteristic for each alloy.

+The smoothness; The parts of the coin that do not have engraving must be smooth, uniform and without porosities.

+Wear: coins, when used daily, suffer natural and irregular (uneven) wear. If a coin has regular or homogeneous (even) wear, or has a general lack of sharpness in the engraving, then it may be a counterfeit coin.

+Latent image: allows you to observe an image change when the coin moves to see it from different angles.

+Microtext: it is a very small text, so a magnifying lens is required to read it.

+The latent image and microtext are found on the 20 peso coins of the C1 family. The first coin of this family was the one commemorating the 500 years of the founding of the city and port of Veracruz, which was put into circulation on April 22, 2020.

Check out Banxico’s warning about the buying and selling of currencies/Photo: Banxico

Comparative exam

If you doubt the authenticity of a coin, you can compare its weight, diameter and thickness with another that you are sure is authentic. Any difference in weight, diameter or thickness may indicate that it is a counterfeit coin.