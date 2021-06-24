Holidays on the Baltic Sea have seldom been as popular as in the times of the corona pandemic. This leads to a rush on the coastal regions. But where are there still places available?

Hamburg – Just in time for the beginning of the summer vacation, many vacationers make their way despite the increased risk of congestion on the way to the holiday regions in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. But what if I haven’t booked any accommodation on the Baltic Sea yet? Do spontaneous holidaymakers still have a chance of finding vacant holiday apartments, hotel rooms or campsites?

It gets difficult in the Bay of Lübeck, accommodations in popular Baltic Sea holiday resorts such as Scharbeuz or Timmendorfer Strand are almost fully booked. Even popular Baltic Sea islands such as Usedom or Rügen hardly have any free capacities. With a certain flexibility, however, you have still the opportunity to get hold of a free spot*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.