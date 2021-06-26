Although COVID-19 is still with us and we must act with great caution to avoid a new wave of infections, it seems that this summer we will be able to enjoy much more than the previous one. For this reason, many Spaniards have already decided their holiday destination. With the strict measures still surrounding international travel, tourism within Spain has become the best option, thus there will be numerous road trips.

Before embarking on the journey, it will be important to know when is it mandatory to wear the mask when traveling or what elements of our vehicle should we check. However, there is something just as relevant and to which less attention is usually paid: find out the best times to travel, so that those uncomfortable traffic jams are avoided that can significantly delay the arrival at our destination.

The best time to travel

The most common is to travel during the weekend, both to start the holidays and to disconnect from the routine for a couple of days. Hence the majority of road hold-ups occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To avoid encountering this situation, you can consult the interactive map provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to know the real-time traffic status.

Likewise, the state body also offers its schedule recommendation for weekends. “Coinciding with the summer weekends, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, national roads, highways and highways, towards beach / coastline areas, break Y second home with the following traffic directions and foreseeable times of greater traffic intensity ”, it explains on its website. In this sense, it details when it is advisable to be on the road and when it is better to avoid it during those days.

– Friday: is the day most chosen to start the trip to those destinations, with which there will be large traffic jams at the exits of the towns, especially between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., so it is not advisable to be on the road at that time.

– Saturday: If they choose to start the trip on Saturday, drivers will run into the same problem as the day before, but at different times. This time, the worst time to travel is between 09:00 and 13:00.

– Sunday: unlike Friday and Saturday, this day is used to go home because it ends the weekend, so traffic jams occur in the opposite direction: at the entrance to large urban centers. As there is a tendency to make the most of rest hours, the return is often delayed, so that the most important traffic jams occur in the afternoon, specifically between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m., being able to extend “until late at night”, as the DGT warns.

How to avoid being dazzled by the sun?

In addition to traffic jams, drivers may encounter another common enemy on the road: have the sun in front. It may not be what determines the departure time, but it’s a aspect that should be taken into account because being dazzled too it can be a serious problem. If the displacement is to the East, avoid traveling between 06:30 and 10:00 hours. On the other hand, if it is westbound, it is best not to drive between 5:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m..