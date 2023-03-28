Holidays in Sochi in 2023 have risen in price by 20-30% due to a drop in Russian interest in Crimea, Alexan Mkrtchyan, vice president of the Russian Travel Agents Alliance (ATA), told Izvestia.

The situation was affected by the logistical difficulties associated with the peninsula – the closed airport in Simferopol, the difficult passage along the Crimean bridge and the lack of passenger trains.

“Because of all these problems, Crimea, in my opinion, will be in the red by 3-4 million people at the end of the season. This year, the Russians have no illusions that the airport in Simferopol will open, so the booking of tours to the peninsula has fallen by 50%,” said Alexan Mkrtchyan.

All this affects the cost of recreation in Sochi. Last year it increased by 40%, and this year prices will rise by another 20-30%, Alexan Mkrtchyan believes. The rise in price will affect primarily four- and five-star hotels, while the cost of living in less comfortable three-star hotels has remained at last year’s level, the expert believes.

“In 2023, a vacation for two in Sochi for ten days in a four-star hotel with three meals a day can cost 220,000 rubles. For the same amount, Russians can relax in Turkey or Egypt, and this cost includes both the flight and the all inclusive option. A vacation similar to Sochi in the United Arab Emirates can cost 180,000 rubles for two,” said Alexan Mkrtchyan.

Inflation also affected pricing in Sochi, said Yury Barzykin, vice president of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry.

