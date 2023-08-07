Summer vacation | In pieces or in a tube? The expert tells how the vacation is the most restorative

Many Finns will soon return to work from their summer holidays. According to Liisa Puskala, a psychologist at the Institute of Occupational Health, both employers and employees should update their views on why vacations are taken.

In the near future for many Finns, the awaited day arrives with mixed feelings of dread – the holiday is over, and it’s time to go back to work.

The Annual Leave Act requires employers to give leave continuously, unless it is necessary to keep the work going. Even then, the length of one vacation period must be at least two weeks.

The law protects holidays, but many people still wonder whether it is worth keeping the vacation days in one go or whether they should be divided into several segments.

It depends a lot about their own needs, answers the psychologist of the Institute of Occupational Health Liisa Puskala.

If the entire vacation is spent recovering, something is seriously wrong.

According to Puskala, it takes most people at least a week, sometimes another, to count the rounds of the working pressure.

“Then you can spend the third week really relaxed and calm. That’s the good side of a long vacation.”

On the other hand, many employees are so overburdened that even four weeks is not enough. If year after year you feel tired even after the fourth week of vacation, you should raise the matter at the workplace.

“In sports terms, we can say that then the employee starts the new competition season already in top shape,” says Puskala.

Liisa Puskala, a psychologist at the Institute of Occupational Health who has just returned to work from her summer vacation, has decided to use her remaining vacation days for extended weekends.

Vacation on the other hand, pausing works when you want to do things on vacation, not all of which fit into a four-week vacation.

According to Puskala, the very fact that a person can choose when and what to do enhances recovery. The experience of fair treatment is also important from the point of view of well-being at work.

“If a person likes winter and skiing, I would love for them to go on a three-week ski retreat in the winter.”

Plannedness is also important from both the employee’s and the employer’s point of view: when the vacation is convenient enough in time, the employer has time to agree on a substitute and the employee knows a moment when he certainly does not have to think about work.

Views vary. For example, a researcher at the University of Tampere Jessica de Bloom recommended in 2016that employees would save part of their vacation days for autumn or winter.

De Bloom’s dissertation attracted international attention in its time. The main message of the argument was that long vacations do not return from work any better than short vacations. According to the study, the health and well-being revitalizing effects of a vacation wear off an average of a week after returning to work.

“It is really hard for Finns to believe this. However, after living in Finland, I have begun to understand better how important a bright and warm summer and a long summer vacation are for Finns,” he said in an interview with HS in May 2016.

On the other hand for example, the nursing trade union Super believes, that interrupting the vacation weakens the recovery from work. Super has demanded that the employee’s opportunity for a four-week continuous vacation be clearly written into the collective agreement.

Employees accrue an average of 30 vacation days per year. In most industries, this means five vacation weeks a year.

According to the Annual Vacation Act, 24 weekdays of vacation must be placed in the summer vacation period from May 2 to September 30. and the rest must be given by the beginning of the next holiday season at the latest.

Occupational health institution In Puskala’s opinion, the focus in Finland is too much on summer vacations at the expense of other types of recovery.

“Your own recovery skills and self-knowledge are a more important starting point for scheduling holidays than annual leave legislation. In everyday life, it is important to let go of your own thoughts and work matters and be able to recover. It’s good to add rhythm to hustle and play in everyday life,” says Puskala.

So you should be able to disconnect from work every day, and you should be able to use your summer vacation for more than just recovery. According to Puskala, both employers and employees should update their views on why holidays are taken.

“Many employers can demand from employees to print work like crazy for 11 months, because ‘they have summer vacation.’ That’s a pretty 1970s view. Now there is much more knowledge about how a person stays sharp,” says Puskala.

My own for example, six points can be considered for psychological recovery of the DRAMMA model through. The model has six recovery experiences that promote well-being: disconnection from work, relaxation, autonomy, mastery of skills, meaningfulness and belonging.

European Agency for Health and Safety at Work (EU-OSHA) present on the other hand, that one option for a better recovery of employees would be to promote an atmosphere of occupational health and safety at workplaces.

The employer’s methods for better disconnection from work could be, for example, encouraging the employee to be unreachable outside of working hours and listing the necessary tasks for the day at the very beginning of the day.

In the bag in the era of on-the-go thinking work and service work, you don’t just leave work every day, no matter how hard the office door slams shut.

Colleagues can send messages in their free time over the work phone. Many feel pressure to respond, even if the next work day is weeks away.

“Work life speech rarely calls for laziness. Many have a constant need for efficiency. Especially many young people are concerned about career advancement, efficiency and continuous learning, and that can backfire. At some point, the body is forced to take a break from rest,” Puskala reminds.

If work or workplace repeatedly feels horrible after the vacation, you should focus especially on sleeping and resting for a couple of weeks.

“People often reflect on their everyday routines on vacation. Returning from vacation is a good time to talk at work about how to ensure that people can cope,” says Puskala.

When you are rested, it is also easier to think about the guidelines of your own life, your career and the meaningfulness of your workplace. For example, friends can offer perspectives on whether another job or profession would be more meaningful or relaxing.

“You have to live the working day in such a way that it’s not all ‘wow'”…