Summer vacation | HS found out what vacationing costs this summer: compare the price differences of three different destinations

Vacation costs have risen faster than the general price increase. HS calculated how much three different family vacations cost.

Tariff have risen faster in Finland at the beginning of the year than at any time since the 1980s. The increase in the price of everything hits the wallet in everyday life, but also tightens the holiday budget.

During the corona pandemic, many Finns sought a vacation in their home country, and the trend seems to continue this summer as well. Part of the reason is the rise in prices.

“Consumers’ tightened budgets and the instability of the world situation are turning their eyes more towards the home country”, Suomen executive director of Suoma ry, the association of tourism organizations Hannu Komu tells.

According to Komu, in several studies domestic tourism exceeds the popularity of foreign countries. The homeland is easy as a travel destination and enables even shorter trips. Although the total result for this summer is not yet known, the home country is weighted in consumers’ preliminary thoughts.

Climatic problems also affect the choice of holiday destination. According to Komu, Finns emphasize the ecological nature of the trip even more. Finns’ travel plans are affected by rising prices and energy costs.

Komu says that itineraries are now being thought about even more carefully. Trips can also be shorter, for example day trips to nearby destinations within a radius of one hundred kilometers.

Finns also prefer domestic travel this summer. Summer day celebrants on the shore of Turku Aurajoki in 2021.

HS and Aamulehti are looking for prices for three sample holidays in the Saimaa region, Stockholm and Turku. A cottage weekend in Taipalsaari for a family of four with children, a boat trip in Stockholm and a City holiday in Turku were chosen for comparison.

The costs of the holidays took into account the prices of the trips, the sample price of one or two meals and accommodation. In addition, for each object, something suitable for a family with children was found out.

The cheapest weekend vacation was a cruise from Helsinki to Stockholm. Among the vacations sampled by Helsingin Sanomat and Aamulehti, the most expensive were a city weekend in Turku and a cottage weekend in Taipalsaari.

Prices for weekend holidays ranged from 363 euros to 797 euros, depending on the vehicle. In the search engine, you can see how the costs vary depending on the accommodation and vehicle. The prices are exemplary.

Commun spa destinations and amusement parks attract families with children as before, but also animal-related activities in rural destinations are perceived as meaningful.

According to Komu, it can be expected that travel destinations for those traveling abroad are also located nearby and the popularity of long-distance travel destinations decreases.

“Finns’ own little foreign country has clearly become popular with families with children,” says Komu.

Of course, he means Åland, which is still completely unknown to many Finns. A boat trip to Åland has the feeling of traveling abroad, even though the destination is in Finland.

According to Komu, the most popular destinations are reviewed in real time, coordinated by Suoma 100 reasons to travel in Finland through website traffic.

According to the site’s traffic, in addition to Åland, Finns are also interested in various water destinations this summer. For example, inland and coastal ship cruises are now going like hot rocks. Among domestic cruises, a pirate-themed cruise is popular among families with children.

The lighthouse islands and natural specialties such as the sea cucumber known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the norte excursions attract Finns.

“Let’s look for more natural wonders instead of hiking some trails on a weekly basis,” says Komu.

Multi still travels to holiday destinations by air, which is much more expensive this year than a year ago. In May, the prices of international flights were nearly 40 percent higher than a year earlier. The prices of domestic flights rose even more sharply, by about 60 percent.

The prices of other modes of transportation have not increased like flying. However, the annual increase in the prices of ship trips and train travel has also been higher than inflation in general. International cruises became more expensive by a good fifth. In domestic train traffic, prices were more than 9 percent higher than in May 2022.

The prices of package or ready-made trips abroad also rose sharply, by 13.6 percent.

An essential part of vacations and trips is spending the night somewhere other than at home. In general, the prices of accommodation services were already decreasing in May compared to a year earlier. Prices fell by 3.4 percent. In particular, hotels became cheaper, but accommodation in holiday villages or campsites became more expensive by 6.6 percent per year.

In addition to moving and staying overnight, you can apply for savings from the holiday program. The price changes of amusements vary greatly. For example, the prices of sports events have risen by a whopping 13 percent, but the prices of fairs and amusement parks by a good 5 percent.

Eat always have to, and it costs more this summer than before.

Restaurant food and desserts have become more expensive in a year by a good seven percent. It is less than the increase in other food prices, which was nearly 12 percent in May.

During the summer holidays, the mood is often lifted by the small joys, many of which are free, such as swimming beaches and enjoying the Finnish nature. On the other hand, with last year’s ice cream budget, you can get much less this year, because the annual change in ice cream prices was 20 percent in May.

HS-AL working group: Ida Hiillos HS, Laura Kukkonen HS, Jenni Virtanen HS, Ida Kannisto Aamulehti