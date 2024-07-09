Summer vacation | Do you plan your vacation like this? You might ruin your summer and that of your loved ones

Summer vacation|You don’t have to have fun all the time on vacation, and you should get used to imperfection, says the psychologist.

Holiday. Finally. Now you can relax.

However, not everyone is able to do that due to their personality traits – and at the same time, the holiday atmosphere can also be dampened by those around you.

Little precision, inflexibility and drifting into extravagant activities can run rampant during the summer vacation, says the psychologist Anna Kallanranta.