Deutsche Bahn plans to use passenger trains in German holiday regions from July. For the journey to the North and Baltic Seas and into the Alps, Deutsche Bahn promises 10,000 additional seats.

Berlin – New hope for the summer vacation: After the first tourists were allowed to travel to the model regions in Schleswig-Holstein * in the past few weeks, the next good news is now coming. According to information from Bild am Sonntag, Deutsche Bahn plans to use passenger trains in German holiday regions again in the summer.

Railway company: Deutsche Bahn AG Founding: January 1, 1994 CEO: Richard Lutz Sales: 42.7 billion euros (as of 2017) Seat: Berlin

Deutsche Bahn: 10,000 new seats for trains going to the North and Baltic Seas

In times of the corona pandemic, many people dream of vacation. Due to the federal emergency brake, which also affects travel *, you are ultimately confronted with many restrictions. But now there still seems to be hope to escape everyday corona.

Finally back on vacation: From July, the passenger trains will be back to Westerland & Co. © Axel Heimken / dpa

For example, Deutsche Bahn is promising 10,000 additional seats on holiday trains heading for the coast in July, August and September. Mountain hikers also get their money’s worth: In addition to the North Sea and Baltic Sea, the trains also aim for routes into the Alps.

After being in lockdown for a long time, Germany now sees light at the end of the tunnel. Last gave Olaf Scholz made a hot promise regarding a summer vacation on the Baltic Sea* From and also trips to the North Sea should soon be possible again: From May 1st, holidays on Sylt are allowed again *.

Deutsche Bahn will announce the official summer timetable by the beginning of June at the latest.

