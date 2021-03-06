Easter holidays? Rather difficult. But according to Helge Braun, the summer could be “pretty normal”. But conditions must be met for normality in all areas.

Berlin – Chancellery boss Helge Braun gives hope for the summer. Although he was critical of trips for Easter, he issued a more optimistic forecast for the summer. “I’m pretty sure that in the summer – like last year – we can move around pretty normally outside,” said the CDU politician sparkNewspapers. With a view to the upcoming Easter holiday, he was “very skeptical”. For the summer, too, it is “a little bold to speculate about it,” said Braun. He assumes, however, that from Whitsun one can “talk much more relaxed about travel and leisure”. The subject of travel is complicated because the corona virus is spreading through people’s mobility.

“If we have given everyone in Germany a vaccination offer, then we can return to normal in all areas,” emphasized Braun. As an intermediate stage to normality, he could imagine that “those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and who are currently being tested” can use their freedom rights earlier, added Braun. The prerequisite is that they do not endanger anyone. “There are signs of that. But we need more studies, ”he said. According to von Braun, vaccine deliveries will “increase significantly from May”. At the end of June and beginning of July you will have to inoculate ten times as much per day. All general practitioners, company doctors and vaccination centers would work at full capacity. “Then we will be through quickly with the entire population who are ready to be vaccinated.”

Chancellery chief Helge Braun is optimistic – and takes federal states to account

Braun also called on companies to test their employees for Corona. Many large companies have already set up a professional test infrastructure. In the case of smaller companies, he imagines “that they can get a few tests at the normal shopping market and make them available to their employees”. In doing so, they would support safety in their own operations and really do something for the general public.

The head of the Chancellery also made the federal states responsible. “It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the countries themselves, ”he said. “The federal government pays, but it doesn’t create the infrastructure – and it doesn’t buy the tests either. You can buy them on the market now. ”The test centers would also have to be built on site. The head of the Chancellery appealed to the population to take advantage of the test options “very intensively”.(dpa / aka)

