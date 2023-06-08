Summer | Turn to the weather: The heat is arriving in the Helsinki region

Next week, the meter will rise above the heat mark in the Helsinki region for several days.

Helsinki in the region, we will be able to enjoy real summer weather next week, when the mileage will reach over 20 degrees every day of the week.

The first official hot day of the week is coming on Wednesday, when the mercury will rise to 25 degrees. After that, the meter should stay in the warm readings for the rest of the week.

It can be particularly warm on Thursday, when the temperature can rise well above 26 degrees in the inner parts of Uutta County. For example, 27 degrees are expected in Riihimäki and Vantaa on Wednesday and Thursday.

At night, temperatures stay at 10–15 degrees.

At the moment, it looks like warm weather and sunshine will continue over the weekend and into next week.