Summer trees | From the police’s point of view, the Keravanjoki river rafting went peacefully

The police or the rescue service have not received any tasks from the incident.

This one According to the authorities, this year’s fish float has gone smoothly.

This year, the rafting route went from behind the science center Heureka in Tikkurila along the Keravanjoki to Kirkonkylänkoski.

Kaljakelunna does not have an official organizer, but is a summer event open to everyone. Participants float in the river on various floating devices, such as rubber boats and rafts.

In addition to floating, the event also includes drinking beer as an essential part.

According to Iltalehti around a couple of hundred people participated in the event this year.

Central Uusimaa for the rescue service, floating “didn’t cause anything at all”, says the fire marshal on duty Ville Vahala.

In his opinion, the float event seemed peaceful, and he didn’t see any terribly drunk people either.

Vahala cannot estimate how many participants there were. He stopped by in the afternoon on Saturday.

However, the event has kept the rescue service busy to such an extent that it already went diving last week to remove debris from the river in order to make the event as safe as possible. Among other things, bicycles were found in the river. The rescue service reported about it on Instagram.

Also From the perspective of the Itä-Uusimaa police, the event seems to have gone peacefully. There were no reports or tasks for the police.

“Nothing has been heard,” says the general manager, inspector Max Eriksson from the command center on Saturday evening.

Kaljakeluntan started by a group of ten friends in 1997. The event expanded in the wake of the group quite quickly, so that in peak years there have been thousands of floaters. The event has also been criticized for littering and safety issues.

In 2019, HS published about fish floating extensive reportage.