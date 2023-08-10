Leena Juntunen has been baking brick pocked cakes for seven decades. He cherishes the food tradition of Savoia and wants to share his teachings with younger generations.

If if you need advice on how to bake perfect wall-pans, you should turn to someone from Iisalme Leena Juntunen half. The 74-year-old Juntunen is known as a masterful roaster of authentic, Savonese wall-based pies and a nurturer of tradition.

He has even applied for name protection from the EU.