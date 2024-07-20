Summer treats | A delicious three-ingredient blueberry pie is ready in less than an hour

The ripening of wild blueberries is always eagerly awaited. Bake a blueberry pie with a few ingredients or turn them into a scone dough.

Did it hit? pie craving, but time and patience are at stake? A three-ingredient pie is then a good solution. It is made from ready-made cereal dough, jam sugar and blueberries. The pie gets its funny appearance from the dough strips that are put on top.

Instead of strips, the dough can also be rolled into small balls, flattened and lifted to decorate the pie. If you wish, you can leave out the topping completely, in which case the pie will have a more traditional appearance.

If you happen to have some cardamom left in the dry ingredients cabinet, it’s worth sprinkling it on to spice up the blueberries. Grated lemon peel also gives a particularly good additional flavor to the filling.

The pie is great on its own, but the company of whipped cream makes it good. If you wish, you can also sprinkle powdered sugar on top of the pie or spin a ball of ice cream.

Three-ingredient blueberry pie 12 pieces Preparation time 20 minutes + 25 minutes 2 pkt (à 400 g) shortbread (frozen) Filling 6 dl fresh blueberries 3 tablespoons jam sugar 1. Thaw the dough just until it melts. (The dough is best handled when it has not yet completely melted.) Roll each piece on a floured board into a thinner sheet. Lift the second sheet into a lined pie tin (diameter approx. 26 cm). Neat edges. Put the pan in the fridge while you prepare the fillings and the dough strips for the topping. 2. Use a knife or a rolling pin to cut the second rolled out sheet of dough into strips a couple of centimeters wide. (Some of the strips may be slightly longer than the diameter of the pie.) 3. Combine blueberries and jam sugar. Spread the blueberries on the pie base. Place the dough strips on top. Press the ends of the strips lightly against the edges of the pie. 4. Bake on the middle shelf of a 200-degree oven for about 25 minutes, or until the pie is beautifully golden brown. Enjoy as is, with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Tip: If using frozen blueberries, toss them iced in a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch before adding the jam sugar. Since the frozen blueberries are still mushy when the pie is put in the oven, they slow down the baking of the pie a little.

The weekend a long breakfast or a late brunch is an excellent reason to bake blueberry scones. Scones taste heavenly with tea, for example.

The round, fairly dense pastries are not very sweet in themselves, but the situation is corrected with the help of lemon curd. Lemon paste is spread on the split scone, and whipped cream is spooned on top. Instead of sour cream, you can use whipped cream or whipped custard.