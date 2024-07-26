Summer treat | “Frozen yogurt” or yogurt ice cream is easy to make at home with just a few ingredients

Summer treat|You don’t need an ice cream maker to make yogurt ice cream.

26.7. 13:00 | Updated 26.7. 18:09

Turkish yogurt, your favorite sweetener, fresh berries. That’s the main ingredients for fresh yogurt ice cream, which many people know by the name frozen yogurt. Yogurt ice cream can also be made without an ice cream machine, as long as the ingredients are whipped well or mixed with, for example, a stick blender.

In HS’s recipe archive, you can find instructions where you can use any summer fresh berries. Japanese green tea powder, or matcha, is also suitable as a flavoring for ice cream.

The ice cream can be stirred at the beginning of freezing, e.g. every 30 minutes, until it starts to solidify more. Stirring improves the texture of the ice cream. It is also good to melt yogurt ice cream a little before serving. It should be softer than regular ice cream.

Strawberry yogurt ice cream

4 servings

Preparation time 10 minutes + freezing 6 hours

250 g of strawberries or other berries

250 g of Turkish yogurt

1 cup (397 g) condensed milk

(grated zest of 1 lime)

1. Measure the cleaned strawberries or other berries, yogurt and condensed milk into a tall bowl. Season with grated zest of a well-washed lime, if desired.

2. Purée with a hand blender until smooth. Spoon into a freezer-safe container with a lid. Freeze for 6 hours.

3. Bring the ice cream to room temperature before serving.

Recipe: Suvi Rüster

Macha has a strong taste of its own.

Matcha frozen yogurt

6 servings

Preparation time 20 minutes + 4 hours freezing

2 dl whipped cream

4 dl plain Turkish yogurt

1 dl honey

1 tablespoon lime juice

3 teaspoons of matcha

2 teaspoons of vanilla sugar

For decoration:

edible flowers and berries, roasted almond chips

1. Beat the cream in a bowl until it becomes soft. Mix in yogurt, honey, lime juice, matcha and vanilla sugar. Beat until smooth.

2. Pour the yogurt mixture into a freezer-proof container. Allow to freeze for at least 4 hours.

3. Take the ice cream out of the freezer about 20 minutes before serving. Scoop ice cream into serving bowls. Garnish with edible flowers, berries and toasted almond flakes.

Recipe: Suvi Rüster