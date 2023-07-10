When to travel, where to go, how to travel on holiday with a newborn? These are just a few questions from mums and dads that neonatologists have answered to allow you to spend the warmest months with your family in serenity and safety. A real vademecum in ten points to follow in order not to make mistakes.

When to travel? There is no minimum age – reports a note from the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) – However, if possible, it is advisable to wait until the first ten days of life, a period in which some conditions (such as starting breastfeeding , weight loss, the possible appearance of jaundice) may need to be monitored by the referring pediatrician. After this adjustment period, if everything goes smoothly, you can pack your bags. But where to go? Parents often ask which is the ideal destination for a holiday with a newborn. There are no places that are absolutely recommended or not recommended, however, for each destination, it is good to follow some precautions.

The mountain represents an excellent choice for spending a holiday with the little one: it offers a cooler climate than the city or the sea – continues the note – and is perfect for his first (not excessively long) walks in nature. However, it is advisable to avoid altitudes higher than 2000/2500 meters and it is better to plan to stay in the chosen location for several days (therefore avoid staying only for a weekend, for example) in such a way as to allow the physiological adaptations required by the change in altitude and atmospheric pressure. The sea is a classic summer destination and should not be discouraged. It is essential to avoid going out in the central hours of the day and to avoid direct exposure to the sun’s rays. On the other hand, it will be very pleasant to take the little one to the beach (equipped with an umbrella) in the early morning and in the late afternoon. A walk by the sea at sunset will become the sweetest and most relaxing moment of the day. The countryside is also a very valid option – according to Sin – it offers calm, silence, shade and a temperate climate: all precious elements for the rest and serenity of the child and the whole family.

Yes to travel, but by what means? Also in this case – the experts assure – there are no prohibitions, but only important indications to follow in order to travel in safety. The newborn can travel by car ensuring adequate climatic conditions inside the passenger compartment. It is therefore better to travel in the coolest hours of the day and make sure you always place the car in the shade when you stop. In the car, it is advisable not to abuse the air conditioning, if necessary it is recommended to set temperatures that are not much lower than the outside ones. It is also advisable to plan a break every 2-3 hours and in any case always during feedings of the baby. The transport of children in vehicles is regulated by Art. 172 of the highway code: the infant must be housed in its “egg” or “carrycot”, suitably fixed to the seat, always respecting the installation rules (up to 9 kilos in weight, the seat must be installed in the opposite direction). opposite to that of the march).

Another convenient solution for reaching the desired destination is certainly the train since, even if the infant does not occupy a seat and therefore can travel in the parents’ arms, there is certainly more space to move around, to walk and to place the stroller or the egg if necessary. Many advise against flying – reads the note – because it is believed that flying is stressful for the newborn, due to the lights, loud noises, sudden changes in temperature and pressure. However, even in this case, there is no absolute contraindication to using the plane, on the contrary, in certain situations (trips that would require very long journeys by other means), it represents the fastest, safest and least tiring way for the whole family. During the flight, in addition to due attention to avoid sudden changes in temperature, it is advisable to frequently stimulate the baby to suck, especially during the take-off and landing phases, to prevent pressure changes from causing discomfort and pain in the ear. Remember, therefore, in these moments of the journey, to make him suck (breast or pacifier).

Do you drink enough? Can I give him some water? Exclusive breastfeeding, or with artificial milk in the absence of breast milk – the note details – satisfies all the needs, not only in calories, but also in water, necessary to maintain the adequate hydro-electrolyte balance of the newborn. Therefore, there is no need to add water or other liquids. In the event that the baby is more restless, it is advisable to offer him the breast more frequently than usual. (The breastfeeding mother, on the other hand, must drink a lot of water). When the newborn is unable to eat regularly, it is good to know how to recognize any signs of dehydration: poor urine output (often dry diaper), dryness of the mucous membranes, depression of the anterior fontanelle, irritability or drowsiness, changes in body temperature. In these cases, it is advisable for the child to be immediately evaluated by a pediatrician.

How to protect the little one from sun and heat? The newborn should never be exposed directly to the sun’s rays – the experts point out – and this is the best way to prevent burns and rashes. Therefore, the routine use of sunscreens on newborns is not recommended; occasionally and in particular situations, creams with a physical filter can be used on the exposed areas, i.e. containing minerals such as zinc oxide, with a high filtering power and not too greasy. Another question concerns the use of the air conditioner. It is not contraindicated, however, it is advisable to take some precautions: clean the filters before use after a long break, keep the temperature not too much lower than the external one and in any case do not drop below 22-23 degrees, be careful where it is directed the air flow (never on the child, preferably upwards), do not excessively reduce the humidity in the air and ensure frequent ventilation of the air-conditioned environments.

A separate chapter for clothes, which ones to wear? It depends on the climate of the chosen holiday destination. The newborn perceives the temperature like us, it does not feel “cold” and therefore must no longer be covered – the neonatologists recommend – For hot and sunny climates, light and light clothing, made of natural fibres, which leave the limbs uncovered, is preferable clear wide-brimmed hat to protect the little one from any conjunctivitis from sun exposure. A blanket and a cotton jacket can be useful in the evening hours, when there is more humidity or when temperatures drop.

When asked, what activities can we do? Neonatologists have no doubts: holidays are the perfect time to dedicate yourself to all those activities recommended for the well-being of your little one. Outdoor walks with the sling, reading aloud, massages, soft music, tummy time (that is, placing the baby on his stomach, only when he is awake, an exercise that strengthens the muscles and stimulates motor and sensory development) and various sensory stimulations (for example dad’s voice with the sound of waves or birds in the background) are precious experiences for the newborn and the whole family and “simple” to do in any context. However, swimming in the sea or in the pool is not recommended in the first months of life, due to the unsuitable temperature, composition and possible contamination of the water.

To avoid insect bites, the most correct prevention, especially in the evening hours, is that made with barrier methods, such as mosquito nets placed on cots – Sin’s advice – prams and possibly also on the windows. It is preferable, if possible, to avoid areas where there are many insects, such as lakeside or tropical locations. Devices that emit potentially toxic chemicals and repellent sprays to be sprayed on the skin are not recommended. On the other hand, some products can be used (for example small stickers to be placed near the newborn) based on natural oils such as citronella, eucalyptus and geranium extracts.

On the drug front, the newborn has peculiar characteristics of “tolerance” to drugs, due to its body composition, its weight, its ability to absorb and eliminate drugs. If problems emerge – warn from Sin – the pediatrician / neonatologist should be consulted, who will be able to give advice on how to treat the disorder and prescribe medicines, if he deems it appropriate. In addition to the saline solution for nasal washes, creams against skin redness and vitamin D supplements, as recommended by the pediatrician, it is advisable to bring an antipyretic (paracetamol in drops) with you, to be administered in case of need always and only after hearing the doctor’s opinion. Furthermore, when planning the holiday period, remember to evaluate the times for vaccinations, thus avoiding not delaying the dates indicated too much and respecting the scheduled vaccination calendar.

At the end of this guide – concludes the note – we believe it is essential to remind new parents that a holiday is not just for the newborn, but for the whole family. If there are little brothers and sisters, the holiday must also be designed for them, always involving them in taking care of the new arrival and carving out moments dedicated exclusively to them. Therefore, it is absolutely right to follow all the recommendations to ensure that your little ones feel good on holiday, but remember that what your children need most, right now, is to have a calm and rested mother and father next to you.