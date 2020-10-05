The corona pandemic with the extended seasons in many European countries has of course also had an impact on the transfer market. October 5th is Deadline Day in Germany, transfers are no longer allowed after 6 p.m. But this does not apply to all countries.
On Monday, October 5th, the “changeover period 1.2”, as the DFB and DFL officially called it, will close. “1.2” because on July 1st, when the transfer window normally opens, player changes were allowed for a short time for one day. After that, there was another two weeks of rest, since July 15th you can transfer again – until October 5th at 6 p.m. The transfer window, which normally closes around August 31, has been extended for known reasons.
After the end of the transfer window, Bundesliga clubs are only allowed to sign players without a club, otherwise nothing works. It’s not a bad market this year either (Bundesliga players such as Mario Götze, Fabian Johnson or Kevin Stöger are currently without a club), but the clubs won’t want to rely on it. Traditionally, it will be hectic until 6 p.m. and there should be some last-minute deals.
In the other top 5 leagues in Europe and in most other countries, the transfer window also closes on Monday evening. There is an exception in England: from October 6th until October 16th, changes are allowed there again, which Premier League clubs can carry out with other English clubs from the 2nd division downwards. Means: Liverpool and Arsenal should no longer carry out a transfer, but Liverpool and Watford can. This is probably mainly intended to lend talent as usual.
In some other countries, the transfer window is generally open a little longer: in Portugal and the Netherlands it does not close until October 6, in Switzerland on October 12, in Australia on October 15 and in Russia two days later. Changes from the Bundesliga to these countries are still allowed.
