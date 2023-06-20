Summer training | Emma Kimiläinen trains with a 15-kilogram “bag of shit” on her face and then takes a reaction test, the result of which is startling

Weights crunches in a 30-second back-and-forth deadlift. After that, 30 seconds of rotating a heavy ball with a rubber band like the steering wheel of a formula car. The same again three times.

“Oh hell. Now it hit and sank.”

At the Hipko gym in Puhos, Itäkeskus, there is an auto athlete working out Emma Kimiläinen. He has a tougher pre-season training session only now in June, although usually it’s already around April. This is because the women’s formula series, the W Series, will no longer continue.