Summer tourism | This is how you can get a car for a cheap summer vacation – HS compared what mini-leasing costs

You can get a car for June for a thousand euros, if you work quickly, but you should read carefully the parts that are written on a small scale.

SUMMER at dawn, the Finns spread out over the land, into cabins, lakes and the archipelago. How do you get there if you don’t own a car?

The solution to your road trip dreams can be a long-term rental of a summer car, but the network’s offer makes a finger in the mouth. The accordion ranges from the expensive SUVs of the rental companies to the neighbor’s small car found in peer-to-peer rental.

What tactics should be used in this flood of cars?

“The game the place is now June”, says the chairman of the Association of Car Rental Companies Ari Ilonen.

You can get a car relatively easily and inexpensively for the whole month. In July–August, prices rise, as the Central European holiday season begins with a flood of tourists.

Ilonen is also the CEO of Helkama Rent. The company owns the rental brands Avis and Budget.

According to Ilonen, the rental companies still have enough cars for June, because during the corona pandemic, many people did not go abroad and the travel pressure is now being released in plane tickets. The setting turns around in late summer, when travelers from the rest of the world come here.

Long-term rental i.e. mini-leasing is offered by several established operators. Some call it a seasonal car.

HS compared that you can get the car by June for a little under a thousand euros. However, it is the starting price, which does not take into account additional services.

The most typical additional expense is lowering the deductible, i.e. money can be used to reduce, for example, the portion that has to be taken out of one’s own pocket in the event of an accident. It brings peace of mind, but it can be, for example, a considerable sum for a young driver.

“Often rental companies have 2-3 options for lowering the deductible. It’s playing with your own cash. A bit the same as in a mortgage: do you take interest rate protection or not?”

Another thing to consider is the mileage limit. At the lowest price, many services offer around 2,000 kilometers per month. Compensation will be charged for the part that exceeds it.

Even though the number of kilometers sounds high, for example, the youth poppo’s festival trip from Helsinki to Kalajoki’s midsummer festival and back is almost 1,100 kilometers.

You can get it with money. For example Enterprise rents a Toyota Yaris in Helsinki for 799 euros, but halving the deductible and a thousand additional kilometers increases the price by 300 euros.

About the prices you will lose hundreds of euros if you sign a two-month contract or bid for newer ones from online operators.

For example, a shared car service 24 Rent offers its own 24 Leasing. Its basic contract is two months, but it has a small Peugeot available online through the Autoverkkokauppa company for 489 euros per month.

Another option is to borrow a car from peer-to-peer rental services – that is, for example from a neighbor – for a long time. The cheapest Go Morefrom , you can get a Nissan Micra for 768 euros for a month. The service offers long-term discounts for long-term rentals.

Some of the cars can be opened with a mobile phone. Sounds handy.

“If you think about the theme of shared cars, they are meant for shorter shopping trips. Pricing is based on hourly or minute pricing, and the maintenance and cleaning of the car is the responsibility of the driver. They can be more expensive for long rentals”, Ilonen estimates.

Whether you used traditional rental companies or other services, you should follow the price development online. Many companies have dynamic pricing, i.e. the amount online changes with supply and demand.

This is felt especially in day rentals. For example, Kamppi in Helsinki From Avis a young driver could already get a small car for around 140 euros by next weekend, but on the last weekend of July the same car costs more than 200 euros.

The cheaper the deal, the more carefully you should read the fine print.

Many buying a car for the summer and selling it in the fall can be tempting.

“Old Taunus” type of dream, says Ilonen.

“You have to put thousands of euros into it, and the car can still be in poor condition. In a summer car, you’re looking for simplicity, no commitments are needed.”

On the other hand, summer rental offers a way to try different cars. For example, someone considering an electric car can take one for a month and test whether the range is enough for cabin trips.

“One tip for young people is also a minibus. It’s nice to go on a trip with a group when you can share the expenses together”

