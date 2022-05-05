Industry news tires with Michelin that constantly churns out new and more performing products. There is a constant technical evolution on their tires which today guarantee maximum performance throughout their life. Among the novelties the new Michelin Pilot Sport 5perfect synthesis between performance, durability and grip ideal for sport cars And Primacy 4+ for those looking for savings and mileage, a tire designed specifically for those who face daily commutes or long journeys with sedans and SUVs.

Summer tires, long life and performances [Pilot Sport 5]

The tire Michelin Pilot Sport 5 it turned out the summer tire more performing in terms of mileage, among those in the “sport” segment in the tests carried out by Dekra Test Center in size 225/40 ZR18 92Y up VW Golf 8.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5 for sports cars

Among the characteristics that emerged are the driving precision and responsiveness when cornering thanks to technology Dynamic Response, already successfully tested in motorsport. When cornering, it also excels thanks to a stiffer outer tread shoulder.

In addition to cornering performance, the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 summer tire guarantees the car excellent grip, especially when braking with constantly shorter braking distances.

Shoulder tire Michelin Pilot Sport 5

They also do well in the wet thanks to the technology Dual Sport Tread Design which allows to offer better performance thanks to the internal section of the tread it presents wide grooves and a high void ratio.

On a constructive level it uses a hybrid canvas in aramid and nylon which wraps around the entire tire structure.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5 dimensions

The Pilot Sport 5 tire in the Michelin catalog is available from spring 2022 in 50 different sizes 17 to 21 inches.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tire, for 17 to 21 inch rims

Features Michelin Primacy 4+

In addition to the Pilot Sport 5 Michelin presents the new Primacy 4+. This tire stands out for further improved performance in the wet when it is worn outoffering even greater safety, from the first to the last kilometer.

The tread of the Michelin Primacy 4+ tire

It succeeds thanks to a series of technologies (defined Michelin EverGrip) including the tread Bi-Compoundwhich provides two layers of rubber placed one under the other, with different stiffness, so as to compensate for the reduction in the tread.

👉 All sizes of Micheli Pilot Sport 5 tires from 17 to 21 “

Michelin Primacy 4+, dimensions

Michelin Primacy 4+ is especially ideal for sedans and SUVs, and more generally for cars that they grind many km.

Michelin Primacy 4+ will be available for rims up to 21 “

It is already available in 82 sizes between 16 and 19 inches but which by the end of 2022 will become 121 with the arrival of the 20 and 21 “.

Michelin tires for electric, hybrid, thermal and motorhomes

In addition to the Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy 4+ tires, Michelin presented the all-season rubber Cross Climate second generation, the Pilot Sport EV for electric sports cars ed E.Primacy for the efficiency of electric, hybrid and thermal.

Michelin Primacy 4+ tire tread

In addition to the aforementioned Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy 4+, Michelin has also introduced an additional 4-season tire for the camperor the new Michelin CrossClimate Camping.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5 sizes 17 “, 18”, 19 “, 20”, 21 “

Photos of Michelin Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy4 + tires

