DST returns to Italy. Tonight, then between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March, at the 2 hands of the clock ahead of an hour to have longer days. You will sleep an hour less this night, it is true, but for several months – until Sunday, October 30, when solar time returns – you will be able to enjoy an extra hour of natural light. There will also be energy savings and even less carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

In the 7 months in which daylight saving time will be in effect, as estimated by Terna – the company that manages the national transmission grid -, Italy will in fact save over 190 million euros, thanks to a lower consumption of electricity equal to approximately 420 million kilowatt hours which will also make it possible to bring an important environmental benefit, quantifiable in the reduction of about 200 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. In the spring-summer period, the months that mark the greatest energy savings estimated by Terna are April and October. Moving the hands forward by an hour, in fact, delays the use of artificial light at a time when work activities are still in full swing. In the summer months, the ‘delay’ effect in switching on the light bulbs occurs in the evening, when work activities are mostly finished and results in less evident values ​​in terms of electricity savings.

From 2004 to 2021, according to the analysis of the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, the lower consumption of electricity for Italy due to summer time was approximately 10.5 billion kWh and involved, in economic terms, savings for citizens of over 1.8 billion euros. The estimated economic benefit for the summer time period in 2022 is calculated considering that the cost of the average kilowatt hour for the ‘typical domestic customer in protection’ (according to Arera data) is currently equal to approximately 46.03 cents of euro before tax. The approximately 420 million kilowatt hours of lower electricity consumption are equivalent to the average annual needs of approximately 150,000 households.

In Italy, daylight saving time has been in force since 1966. Previously it was used for the first time in 1916. After being abolished and reconfirmed several times, it was definitively adopted by our country with a law of 1965, in a period in whose energy requirements were constantly increasing.

For many electronic devices such as smartphones, PCs and tablets, the update will take place automatically. Instead, remember to manually move the hands in the case of other ‘less modern’ devices.