Summer Time Rendering it is a very special product. The work of Yasuki Tanaka does not make discounts, does not offer “middle ways”, placing itself, by right, in that particular list of products that manage to break criticism in two like few others. Thanks to her authorial cut, that swinging rhythm and the desire to deal with even very raw and “adult” topics but with a particular tone, the work of the sensei TanakaIn short, you either love it or hate it. Right away. It is difficult to imagine changing one’s judgment on the product, whose growth curve undergoes an evident evolution, of course, but which does not make such upheavals as to make the work a product that changes its image with the passage of volumes. Also for this reason, the arrival of the spin-off Summer Time Rendering 2026: The paradoxical crime house I immediately aroused a great interest and a sincere curiosity. I’ll be honest: I only partially appreciated the “original” work but this single volume aroused decidedly more positive sensations in me.

On the other hand, precisely because of what was said just above, one of the main problems of the main work is that, from my point of view, it gets a little too lost along the way, which clearly doesn’t happen here. The credit goes not only to the writing, but also to the choice of the characters included in the story, the real pillars of a production with an authorial attitude of excellent depth and which I can only recommend, both to those who loved the source material so much those who, like me, may not have particularly appreciated all its facets.

Original title: サマータイムレンダ2026 未然事故物件 (Summer Time Render 2026: Mizen Jiko Bukken)

Italian title: Summer Time Rendering 2026: the house of the paradoxical crime



Italian release: July 12, 2023

Number of volumes: 1 (complete)

Publishing house: Star Comics



Type: Seinen, Sci-fi

Drawings: Yasuki Tanaka

History: Yasuki Tanaka

Format: 12.4 x 18 cm, b/w

Mysterious mysteries and where to find them

The narrative plot of Summer Time Rendering 2026: the paradoxical crime house revolves around the characters of Ryonsuke Nagumoalready widely seen in the “original” series, and of his niece, the young university student Haine Minataka. The two women find themselves sharing the same house, in Tokyo, which soon turns out to be the beating heart of the whole adventure. You know when something is too good to be true? The point, briefly, is that. Haine And Hizuru I’m looking for a fairly intriguing apartment from a strategic point of view in terms of travel and connections, but also economically permissible. And the result is one you can already imagine. The search, in fact, culminates with the discovery of an apparently perfect apartment, at a more than bargain price. Where’s the catch? Obviously, in the “paranormal”. The apartment in question is in fact prey to a mass exodus that has been affecting the tenants for several years now, for reasons that seem to point in a very clear direction. The young prodigy Haine Minataka, who at the age of only 16 has already gained access to the University of Tokyo, supported by her aunt, increasingly a successful writer, obviously wants to let herself be carried away by the circumstances, wants to discover the secret that revolves around the mysterious apartment 203.

A glowing cast

The union of the two minds, so different but at the same time so similar to each other, is precisely the fulcrum of the story. Haine and Hizuru have a beautiful relationship, which flows into the concept of aunt and niece, and reveal such an evident complicity as to be dazzling at times. Both, albeit for fundamentally very different motivations and reasons, feel the need to shed light on what is happening around them, and it is precisely this incessant need to make their ideas count, even if always (or almost) in any case in full mutual communion, to act as a guide to a story that proves to be very interesting, right from the start. The pace of Summer Time Rendering 2026: the house of the perfect crimeindeed, it is nothing short of overwhelming. The almost 200 pages that accompany the journey of the protagonist couple in fact enjoy a very rapid narration, which is never lost in too many turns on itself and, indeed, seems to splash from one side to the other of its fundamental points with great speed . This is also made possible by the choice of the author of staging his work with a precise, minimal but absolutely functional style. To be clear, I had the feeling that the sensei deliberately designed the tables by limiting the reflective and explanatory cartoons to the minimum possible, leaving the narration with a more concise but no less performing cut, on the contrary. Although not exactly very original, thanks also to the many quotations that have their roots in various productions of the entertainment medium in general, the overall yield of the story is still a winner. Much of the merit, as I said before, is attributable to the character design. The two protagonists are in fact perfectly able to resist the absence of a gigantic cast, perfectly filling the structural container of the story with their incredible charisma.

Simple but effective

Earlier I told you about the character design and the style of the boards, and I think it’s necessary to complete the speech in the best possible way. From an aesthetic and visual point of view, the work of Tanaka it repeats what has been said previously, showing itself at the same time very simple and minimal but at the same time more than effective. The stroke of the mangaka is not “violent” it does not offer angular and decisive shapes, but is based on a softer style, with the shapes of the characters and in general of everything that makes up the pages of the volume more “round” and less precise. Some tables, in particular, seem very simple and sketchy, which is certainly not a limit, quite the contrary. Although I prefer a more precise and decisive style, like that of authors like Boichi, Sunno and Murata, I must admit that the work done by Tanaka-san is decidedly intriguing and offers an excellent general overview. In this sense, I consider the rendering of the chiaroscuro and the main features of the backdrops and figures to be of an excellent level. The “colors” that incorporate the boards are decidedly interesting, the use of deeper black is very limited, precisely with the aim of making the boards “lighter” and less heavy from an aesthetic point of view and technical.

As I said at the beginning, also the choice to limit the vignettes to a minimum helps to make the image more harmonious in general, for a winning result from my point of view. If I really wanted to find a fault, that would be related to the variety of settings. The fact that the story takes place almost exclusively within the walls of apartment 203 makes the effort less “heavy” and the overall assessment perhaps suffers a little, but I’m still speaking as a super meticulous person looking for even not exactly obvious defects.

Who do we recommend Summer Time Rendering 2026: the house of the paradoxical crime?

Summer Time Rendering 2026: the house of the paradoxical crime it is a very intelligent work. Tanaka has been able to concentrate all the merits of the original product in a single volume, with a story with a fast, frenetic pace and pleasant to follow, net of the topics covered. Thanks also to a minimal but intriguing aesthetic style and to a decidedly winning duo of protagonists, the single volume distributed by Star Comics for our country it is a reading that I recommend to everyone, especially to those who have appreciated the original work or in any case have already become acquainted with the themes and situations put up by the mangaka.

Evocative and captivating main setting

The two protagonists are wonderful

The narrative plot is very pleasant Story too short and underdeveloped in some respects