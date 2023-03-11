In a file image, a worker at the Electric Time Company cleans the faces of their watches, in Massachusetts (USA). Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

The history of daylight saving time in the United States dates back to a tongue-in-cheek essay written by the scholar Benjamin Franklin in 1784, titled An economic project to reduce the cost of electricity, for the journal The Journal of Paris. The inventor wrote that Parisians could save money on candles if they woke up earlier, taking advantage of daylight. However, this was more of a joke, and it didn’t come to anything.

During World War I, Germany began implementing daylight saving time on May Day, 1916, as a way to conserve fuel. Before long, the rest of Europe implemented its summer time.

In the United States it was not adopted until two years later with the implementation of the Standard Time Act on March 19, 1918 (also known as the Calder Act, as it was introduced to the Senate by William M. Calder). This law implemented United States Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time, defining five time zones for the country.

Daylight saving time was later abolished by Congress, despite President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, making it a local option for each state. New York was one of the states that kept daylight saving time and, due to its financial position, influenced other states to adopt it.

In World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt adopted a new daylight saving time for the entire country, which was used throughout the year and was called “War Time”, “war time”, lasting until Sunday, September 30. from 1945.

After that date the lack of a federal daylight saving time caused various locations to have different hours throughout certain months. This caused the transportation industry to push for federal regulation in 1962, resulting in the Uniform Time Act of 1966, signed by President Lyndon Johnson.

Since then, the schedule has been maintained with some test periods (in 1974 it was implemented for a whole year), while the time in which it is applied during the year has been extended.

When does Daylight Saving Time start in the United States?

Daylight saving time in the United States begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This year, the date falls on March 12, 2023, while it will end on November 5.

In 2024, DST will start on March 10 and end on November 3. In 2025 it will be on March 9 and November 2, and for 2026, on March 8 and November 1.

What time is the change to daylight saving time in the United States?

The change of summer begins at 2:00 in the morning, at which time the clocks must be advanced one hour, changing at 3:00 in the morning. In autumn, clocks go back one hour, from 2:00 to 1:00.

Most of today’s electronic devices change the time automatically.

What states do not follow daylight saving time in the United States?

Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands are the states and territories that do not observe daylight saving time.

Will daylight saving time be permanent in the United States?

In 2022, the United States Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. If approved, it would take effect in November 2023 at the end of daylight saving time this year.

Similar proposals have emerged since 2015 arguing that the lifestyle and work patterns of modern citizens are no longer compatible with changing the clock twice a year. In Mexico, daylight saving time ceased to be used in 2022.