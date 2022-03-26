Summer time returns in Italy in this 2022: and you will have already understood it from the many memes on social media that as usual remind us that this is the only legal thing left in our country. When should we move the hands of our watch? And will we have to do it forward or backward? Here’s everything you need to know. Including the fact that you will sleep an hour less.

DST will change in Italy on the night between Saturday 26 March 2022 and Sunday 2 March 2022. You will have to move the hands one hour forward at 2 am: the sun will rise and set one hour later, so in the evening we will have more light.

Daylight saving time, as usual, will last seven months, when thewinter time. If you already want to know when the hands will go back one hour, you should know that the time change is set on the night between Saturday 30 October 2022 and Sunday 31 October 2022.

For some time now in the summer months, compared to the home zone, many countries have adopted summer time. The initiative was born in 1916 in Great Britain and aims to exploit more sunlight. Already at the end of the eighteenth century Benjamin Franklin he had assumed to move the hands to get more light.

But it was only in 1895 that the New Zealand entomologist and astrologer of British descent George Vernon Hudson had the intuition then adopted in 1916. The aim is to save energy. Italy was one of the countries that immediately experienced summer time, which was then also used during the Second World War, to save electricity during the war.

Summer time in Italy 2022: remember to move the hands of the clocks forward

If smartphones, computers and smart watches do not need our intervention, because they update automatically, for all the other watches you will have to move the time by hand from 2 am to 3 am.

If we sleep an hour less like this, we will be able to take comfort in the fact that with summer time in Italy 190 million euros and 420 million kilowatt hours are saved in 7 months. Given the cost of the bills, not bad!