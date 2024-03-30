Summer time | Daylight saving time had to be given up years ago – So what happened?

Clocks were supposed to end in 2021. That didn't happen, and right now it looks like it won't happen.

in Finland a few years ago we lived in hectic times. We lived in the time of the summer time rebellion.

Many citizens strongly opposed moving the clocks between summer and winter time. We wanted summer time to remain our permanent time.

A citizen's initiative was drawn up, which proceeded to the parliament's consideration in the spring of 2017. Based on it, the initiative progressed all the way to the European Commission, which made its proposal to repeal the summer time directive in 2018.

The situation for the rebels began to look promising. Shifting the clocks could perhaps be abandoned soon.

Decisions from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, i.e. the governments of the member countries, were all that was needed.

The EU Parliament did its work in the spring of 2019. The voting result left no room for speculation: 410 parliamentarians supported abandoning daylight saving time, 192 opposed.

A parliamentary report proposed that member states move the clocks one last time in 2021.

That didn't happen. The Council was still unable to take a position on the matter.

And maybe not.

Manager Maria Rautavirta from the Ministry of Transport and Communications says that there is no end in sight to moving the clocks.

“Probably, wise men will continue to be moved.”

Rautavirta reminds that new European Parliament elections are already coming. In the meantime, one whole commission has sat, but during that time the question of time has not been discussed once.

When the issue was last discussed in the EU Council in 2019, the issue did not arouse great passions in all member states even then.

“Personally, I believe that this matter will not be wedged to the top later either. However, 27 countries would be needed behind the council's decision,” says Rautavirta.

Passions In due course, the pandemic also interfered with the processing of the matter. According to Rautavirta, the pandemic reduced business travel across time zones and taught people how to hold remote meetings.

This also happened in the EU, where the entire machinery works partially remotely today.

Even nationally, the issue has not aroused political passions, Rautavirta reminds.

In Finland, for example, the issue strongly divides voters: 50 percent support standard time, 50 percent support summer time.

“No party wins anything here. There will always be half dissatisfied. That's why no one drives this in particular,” Rautavirta says.

Digitization has also reduced people's interest in the matter, as phones now move the time automatically.

“On Sunday morning, nobody necessarily remembers that the clocks even moved,” Rautavirta laughs.

Besides, many enjoy the change between the two times.

“Many like the fact that in summer we are on summer time and in winter we are on standard time. Because it's a little brighter in the mornings in the winter season. And when the snow melts, it will clear up a bit in the evening.”

In other words: that of that rebellion. Now it can already be stated that this time it did not produce results.