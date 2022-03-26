Change DST 2022, everything you need to know

The long awaited day has arrived: thedaylight savings time. With the arrival of spring, as usual, the time will be moved forward by one hour. The change starts at 2:00 am Sunday 27 March, going directly from 2:00 to 3:00 at night. We will sleep an hour less but we will have an extra hour of natural light and this will last for several months, up to Sunday 30 October with the return of solar time.

When daylight saving time 2022 changes

L’summer time rit will remain in effect until Sunday 30 October 2022. For many electronic devices such as smartphones, PCs and tablets, the update to daylight saving time will be automatic while you have to move the hands one hour ahead for ‘less modern’ devices.

Change summer time 2022, how much energy is saved

In the seven months in which daylight saving time will be in effect, according to estimates by Terna – the company that manages the national transmission grid – Italy will save over 190 million eurosthanks to a lower consumption of electricity equal to about 420 million kilowatt hours which will also make it possible to bring an important environmental benefit, quantifiable in the reduction of about 200 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

In the spring-summer period, the months that mark the greatest energy savings estimated by Terna are April and October. Moving the hands forward by one hourindeed, the use of artificial light is delayed at a time when work activities are still in full swing. In the summer months, the ‘delay’ effect in switching on the light bulbs occurs in the evening, when work activities are mostly finished and results in less evident values ​​in terms of electricity savings.

From 2004 to 2021, according to the analysis of the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, the lower consumption of electricity for Italy due to summer time was approximately 10.5 billion kWh in total and resulted in savings for citizens of over 1.8 billion euros in economic terms.

The economic benefit estimated for the summer time period in 2022 it is calculated considering that the cost of the average kilowatt hour for the ‘typical domestic customer in protection’ (according to Arera data) is currently equal to approximately 46.03 euro cents before taxes. I about 420 million kilowatt hours of lower consumption of electricity are equivalent to the average annual needs of about 150 thousand families. In Italy, daylight saving time has been in effect since 1966. It was previously used for the first time in 1916.

Change in summer time 2022, the story

After having been abolished and reconfirmed several times, was definitively adopted by our country with a law of 1965, in a period in which energy needs were constantly increasing. The application of summer time, emphasizes the Fieg, in publishing and printing companies of daily newspapers will start, instead of at 02:00 on Sunday 27 March, at 12:00 on Saturday 26 March, at which time the hands of the clock will have to be moved forward by 60 minutes.

Read also:

“Guerra, Salvini:” The Pope is a light to follow in such a dark moment ”

Guerra, Romeo (Lega): “Pope fundamental to achieve peace”

The Lega ad Affari: Pope mediator. Only Francis can stop the war

Guerra, Fratoianni (SI): “The Pope mediator? It would be wonderful news”

Guerra, “the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady will lead to peace”

War in Ukraine: many Russians with Putin, others in terror. The story

Generali, Calta promises more profits and 7 billion M&A to “awaken the Lion”

Russia-Ukraine war: “Let’s stop!”, The video that says more than a thousand words

Art abroad. Sesana: “With Generali we protect emotions”

SEA, 2021 recovering: passenger traffic up 46.9%

Terna presented the update of the “Driving Energy” Business Plan