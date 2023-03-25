Next night, the clocks go forward one hour and daylight saving time starts. But we don’t have to count on summer weather for the time being, says Weerplaza.

The last day in winter time is mainly characterized by fierce showers and temperatures between 10 to 13 degrees. Sunday doesn’t promise to get much better.

The weather picture shows a lot of clouds and it is rainy especially in the center and south. In the north of the country it will probably remain dry and the sun can break through. It is chilly: the wind blows from the north and brings colder air. The temperature therefore remains below 10 degrees. “With maximums of 8 or 9 degrees, it is quite cold for the end of March,” said weatherman Rico Schröder.





Winter showers

Anyone who thinks that it will only be one cold day will be disappointed. On Monday, even colder air will be brought in. In the early morning it is only a few degrees above zero and emotionally it is even colder. It is not only cold for the time of year and there can also be heavy winter showers over the country. These showers can be accompanied by hail and wet snow.

The sun shines between the showers and the mercury rises to 6 to 8 degrees, but it is colder during showers. “Add to that a moderate to fairly strong northwest wind and it feels ice cold. Monday evening it will be dry and in the night to Tuesday it will freeze slightly inland,” predicts weatherman Schröder. Monday evening it will be dry and in the night to Tuesday it will even freeze slightly inland. See also Tennis | Rafael Nadal is number two in the world rankings, but he is not aiming for number one

On Tuesday, the temperature will remain below 10 degrees in many places, but the cold will disappear from Wednesday. At the end of the week it is expected to be 12 to 18 degrees. The weather remains changeable with a high chance of rain every day.

