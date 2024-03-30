Clock hands one hour ahead at exactly 2.00 tonight. Here you are the return of summer time, with an hour less sleep for one night but, in exchange, an extra hour of light available every day.

What is daylight saving time for?

The introduction of summer time is, in fact, based precisely on the desire to make better use of sunlight during the longer days of spring and summer and to reduce electricity consumption. There has been discussion for years about the need to eliminate this transition, from solar time to summer time and vice versa, which occurs twice a year. A few years ago a petition was launched on Change.org, the free social campaign platform, with the aim of abolishing solar time and maintaining daylight saving time all year round.

According to Terna, the company that manages the national electricity transmission network, during the seven months of summer time Italy will save around 90 million euros, thanks to a lower consumption of electricity equal to around 370 million kWh which it will also generate , a significant environmental benefit, quantifiable in the reduction of approximately 170 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The estimated economic benefit for the summer time period in 2024 is calculated considering that the cost of the average kWh for the 'typical domestic customer under protection' (according to Arera data) is currently equal to approximately 24.3 cents of euros before taxes. The approximately 370 million kWh of lower electricity consumption is equivalent to the average annual requirement of over 150 thousand families. From 2004 to 2023, according to the analysis of the company led by Giuseppina Di Foggia, the lower electricity consumption for Italy due to summer time was approximately 11.7 billion kWh overall and resulted, in economic terms , a saving for citizens of approximately 2.2 billion euros.