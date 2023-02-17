Let’s see when it’s time to move the hands forward and enjoy a few more hours of light.

We are in the middle of winter and yet the entrance to the is beginning to be glimpsed on the horizon spring which will officially enter on March 21st. With spring, the days will also begin to become milder but above all longer, giving us a few more hours of light.

But it will also be the time for the time change and the return todaylight savings time. This is now a practice that is repeated every year, that of moving the hands forward to take advantage of a few more hours of light that allows us to save on the electricity bill.

When will summer time come in? as always, this changeover takes place on the last Sunday of the month of March. For 2023 in the night between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 Marchthe hands will move forward one hour, from 2 o’clock you will have to go directly to 3 o’clock.

This will mean sleeping an hour less but enjoying more light throughout the day. L’daylight savings time it is often the most loved also because it coincides with the summer. Everyone loves when the sun sets at 10pm. Consumption is also reduced with considerable savings in bill.

Also for this reason, in recent months, a proposal was made to maintain summer time throughout the year, in order to reduce electricity consumption.

And instead nothing to do, the EU commission preferred to keep the decision at the discretion of each individual state. For the moment, Italy has preferred to remain with dual time and the transition every year from summer to winter time and vice versa.

It is mainly the countries that are pushing for the cancellation of Northern Europe, which have no particular benefit from moving the hands. But the proposal, on the table of the EU commission since 2018, remains firm on the desk. At the moment it doesn’t change.