Sunday, August 4, 2024
Summer | There was a roof at the boat docks in Helsinki

August 3, 2024
Summer | There was a roof at the boat docks in Helsinki
Helsinki’s boat docks have collapsed. There are also empty places in Espoo. The reason is thought to be, among other things, the recession.

Helsinki there is now free space in boat clubs’ moorings when boating has decreased.

Of the 150 boat spaces in the Munkka boat club in Munkkiniemi, two dozen are free, says the commodore Pasi Andersson.

“There are about ten more vacancies this summer than last summer. For the first time, we have advertised our boat spaces in the fence of the boat club.”

