Monday, July 24, 2023
Summer | The weather continues to be unstable, with rain especially in the central part of the country

July 24, 2023
Temperatures will be around 20 degrees in the south on Monday. In the central and northern part of the country, the temperature varies by fifteen degrees on both sides.

Week starts in unsettled weather. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it will rain in many places in the central part of the country on Monday.

It is more cloudy in the north and south, but in the south there will also be showers in places. There is a lot of cloud cover in the central and northern parts of the country.

Due to the drought, the forest fire warning is in effect in the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Uusimaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and Åland. In windy weather, fires spread very quickly, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns.

