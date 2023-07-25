Summer | The weather continues to be unstable today, with rain in many places

Every day of this week there will be showers and thunderstorms somewhere in the country.

Mutable the weather will continue today, but the rains in the eastern part will become more localized, says the weather service Foreca.

The clearest weather is in southern and central Finland, but heavier rain and thunder may arrive in southwestern Finland during the afternoon. Rain and thunder will occur today in the region of Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Southern Lapland. Cloudiness will increase in the evening in the southern part of the country and the chance of rain showers will increase.

Temperatures in the southern part of the country range between 20 and 22 degrees. Temperatures of 17 and 20 degrees are widely reached in the middle stages of the country. In Lapland, the temperature is 13–19 degrees, in the north it is cooler.

A week as you go on, the temperatures rise a little, and you can even reach freezing temperatures. On Thursday, it will be 17–22 degrees in most of the country.