During the summer more than one out of three Italians (36%) inserts in their diet the varieties of fruit and vegetables that naturally promote a tan, helping to capture the sun’s rays and defend the body from high temperatures and sunburn. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixè survey. The adequate diet for a healthy and natural tan is based on the consumption of foods rich in vitamin A which favor the production of the pigment melanin in the epidermis, which protects against burns and gives the skin its classic dark colour. On the podium of ‘food that tans’, according to the special classification drawn up by Coldiretti, carrots, radicchio and apricots rise, but salads, chicory, lettuce, melons, peppers, tomatoes, strawberries or cherries are also helpful.

The first place is unquestionably conquered by carrots which contain 1,200 micrograms of vitamin A or equivalent quantities of carotenes per 100 grams of edible portion. In the place of honor – continues Coldiretti – spinach rises, having about half of it, on an equal footing with radicchio, while apricots are placed in third place followed by chicory, lettuce, yellow melon and celery, peppers, tomatoes, peaches yellow, watermelons, strawberries and cherries, which still have high contents of vitamin A or carotenes.