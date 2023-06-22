How about an elemental summer, an ode to earth, air, water and fire? Outdoor concerts, dips, bonfires, fireflies… A time to consciously enjoy the flavors of this season through the elements of nature that, more than at any other time of the year, interact with each other and radiate radiance, giving rise to something unique and inexhaustible. A summer to know that you are part of that continuous process of birth and destruction from which nothing escapes, as Heraclitus defended. A return to the origins. Living the summer in this way becomes a means to apprehend and separate ourselves from the routines of the rest of the year, to triumph over ourselves. It is also a way of escaping, without it being desertion or deceit.

In his four books on the elements, the French philosopher Gaston Bachelard (1884-1962) explored primitive, archetypal, elemental themes. It was there that he worked on the poetic imagination, free from the ties of the rational, “to study the determinism of the imagination.” According to Bachelard, the imaginative elements “have idealistic laws as certain as experimental laws.” He speaks of “the hormones of the imagination”, because “they execute the great syntheses that give a bit of regularity to the imaginative”. In particular, “imaginative air is the hormone that makes us grow psychically.” He proposes that what is at stake is a transposition into external life of one’s own erotic experience. In its psychoanalysis of fire (1938) speculates that the images of fire that we could come up with refer us to the primitive eroticism that gave rise to the discovery and subsequent mastery of fire: when human beings realized that the friction between two bodies generates heat —and that it does not necessarily it was leisure, not chance, in rubbing two flints together, that led to such a lucky find. The images of fire bring us closer to that eroticism and we discover fire for the first time. But the poetic representations that Bachelard studies are individual sublimations of collective archetypes and depend on the subjectivity of the dreamer: “It is this personal contribution that gives life to the archetypes; every dreamer restores old dreams to a personal situation”. This explains why, in psychoanalysis, a symbol cannot receive a single meaning. When Jean Cocteau was asked what he would take if his house caught fire and he could only salvage one thing, he immediately replied: “Fire!”

We are made up of air, water and earth molecules. The Canadian ecologist of Japanese origin David Suzuki (Vancouver, 87 years old) emphasizes this in his book The Sacred Balance (1997): “We are the air, we are the water, we are the earth, we are the sun, there is no environment, out there, separate from us.” This simple truth conveys in a powerful way our relationship with the Earth. Suzuki stresses that in this interconnected world, every action has consequences, and that, as an integral part of it, we have a responsibility to act in moderation to maintain world order.

It is only by a western construction of the mind that we are convinced that we live in an interior limited by our own skin, with everyone and everything else on the outside. Where we spend most of our lives shapes our priorities and the way we perceive our surroundings: A human-designed habitat of concrete and glass reinforces the belief that we are outside and above nature. From an ecopsychological perspective, Anita Barrows (Brooklyn, 76 years old) maintains: “The place where transitional phenomena occur (…) could be understood (…) as the permeable membrane that suggests or outlines, but does not divide the environment in which we exist”. And from there was born her concept of the “ecological self”.

Where would we leave a reality like climate change? We might try to consider the more affirmative side of our experience of being alive and remember that we have elementary interactions that do not cause any disaster. This exercise would serve to become aware that it is possible to have an enriching and rewarding life without undermining the very elements that provide it for us. We are deeply rooted in and dependent on the natural world. The Amazonian philosopher Ailton Krenak (Itabirinha de Mantena, Brazil, 69 years old) makes it clear in his book Ideas to postpone the end of the world (2019) by pointing out that there is no environment, nor surrounding life, but a continuous flow, of which we are the product. We live the same existence as all the elements that surround us, and that same life is the one that animates the planet – we are terrestrial matter that tries to live under a different form from all our numerous previous existences. What better time to get acclimated to our “green selves” than this summer?