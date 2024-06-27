The ‘do it yourself’ bin or the stop at the motorway service station or at the bar at the airport and station? When you leave, by car or by plane, for a long journey you also need to think – well – about meals. “In addition to personal limitations related to any pathological states, allergies or severe intolerances, the choice may depend on different factors which can range from individual food preferences to the availability of time and resources, the duration of the trip and, in the case of long journeys , to the impossibility of keeping possibly perishable foods well refrigerated. Whatever the choice, however, the watchwords that must distinguish the way of eating during a trip, and even more so in summer, are lightness and digestibility”. The immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at Lum, takes stock.

“Without undergoing particular diets – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – it is essential to pay attention not to introduce heavy dishes par excellence such as fried foods or preparations with too many condiments and, perhaps, opt for less elaborate meals or sandwiches that are not too stuffed. Those who move in car can now find a wide range of foods and drinks at service stations, including hot meals. These are, however, more expensive choices than perhaps bringing food from home produced with controlled and personalized ingredients to be consumed during a stop; moreover – he warns – the options from service stations could be less healthy as, especially if of industrial origin, they are rich in sugars and saturated fats and much more caloric”.

“On the other hand – continues Minelli – the disadvantage of ‘do it yourself’ could lie in the fact that preparing the travel basket at home requires time and adequate planning, also because some foods could spoil during the journey, especially if it is hot. Therefore, if you decide to stop for refreshments at a motorway service station, it will be a good idea to opt for salads, fresh fruit, yoghurt, wholemeal sandwiches, preferring water, preferably without added gas, tea or unsweetened juices”.

“Even if we have to travel by plane, what we eat can make the trip more or less pleasant – continues Minelli – Whether it is a short or intercontinental trip, it is always better to avoid hunger-busting foods such as sweet or savory snacks often served at on board and if anything prefer, obviously in the absence of specific allergies, a handful of dried fruit which, thanks to its precious components, promotes the feeling of satiety and also acts as an anti-stress in flight”.

“Instead, during intercontinental travel, it will always be the case to prefer light meals, avoiding particularly elaborate dishes or those full of sauces and butter which are often abundant in foods served on planes, if only for their ability to better preserve and give flavor to the dishes consumed in flight”, he concludes.