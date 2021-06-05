Summer The closing party has been employed by the police: a lot of people in the parking lot caused smoke nuisances in Mäntsälä, fireworks were shot on the beach in Sipoo

Drunken youth was on the move on the closing night.

Saturday school graduation ceremonies have gathered young people to celebrate with the gang.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the celebration has been varied. It was still calm in Helsinki at 8 pm.

“So far, pretty much as expected,” says the commissioner Riku Korpela From the Helsinki Police Department.

“Young people are starting to get together, but there haven’t been any major disruptions yet. The busiest hours are yet to come. ”

Youth was on his way to Mustikkamaa before 9 p.m. The Helsinki police reminded on social media that it is not advisable to bring alcohol to the party. Police pour alcohol into the ground and report it to the minor’s home and child protection authorities.

Eastern Uusimaa by 20 o’clock, the police had already employed the police considerably. Especially in Mäntsälä and Tuusula, the festivities had started on time.

In Mäntsälä, young people had brought a lot to the closing ceremony.

“To the emergency center [on] a report has come from Mäntsälä, where young people are warming up a lot in the car park of a housing association and causing smoke nuisance in the area to nearby apartments, ”the police informed.

In Mäntsälä, a group of 20–30 intoxicated young people in the yard of Myllymäki School also caused disruption.

Young people who spent the evening in Nurmijärvi in ​​the yard of Rajamäki school broke the school window.

Police told me before 7 pm that in the vicinity of the Männistö dance stage in Tuusula, drunken young people were celebrating, breaking places.

“In the area of ​​the Männistö dance stage [on] youth drunk. According to the announcement, there are noises of the offense, ”police tweeted.

In addition, the police of Eastern Uusimaa reported, for example, the improper lighting of emergency flares in Järvenpää.

In Järvenpää, the evening was spent in Rantapuisto and in the sand pits, where beer and air mattresses were on their way with the youth before 7 p.m.

In Sipoo Fireworks were fired at Pilvijärvi beach. Police recalled that the risk of a wildfire is currently high.

Youth workers and the Red Cross have toured with the Eastern Uusimaa police on the closing night.

For example, youth workers take care of drunken young people. In Loviisa, they brought themselves to the home of a minor who was in bad shape.