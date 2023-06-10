It’s going to be a warm weekend. The thermometer is expected to touch 30 degrees in Gelderland, Utrecht, North and South Holland, Zeeland, Brabant and Limburg. Rijkswaterstaat has set up a heat protocol in those provinces.

Road users with a breakdown will be helped immediately this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. In this way, Rijkswaterstaat wants to prevent stranded travelers from standing on the hot asphalt for too long without shelter. “Bring enough drinking water, partly because the concentration can decrease due to heat,” advises the government service. “In addition, it is also useful to take an umbrella with you, which can serve as a parasol if you are waiting safely behind the guardrail for a road inspector or the recovery company in the event of a breakdown.”

The beaches are better accessible by public transport this weekend, writes ANP news agency. More trains run between Haarlem and Zandvoort, in The Hague a special tram line takes people to Scheveningen and from Rotterdam eight metros per hour go to Hoek van Holland on Sunday.