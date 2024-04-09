Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Summer temperatures were measured across Germany last weekend. Will there even be record temperatures in April?

Frankfurt – “What a summer weekend. High temperatures, heavy pollen count, high UV index, lots of Saharan dust in the air,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung about the past weekend. But some experts are already predicting cold times.

Summer temperatures in Germany – is the cold coming back?

There are five summer days in a row in April not every year. It was already unusually warm for the time of year in February and March. February and March 2024 are even as the warmest since data collection began gone down in history. Looking at the current temperatures, meteorologist Dominik Jung says: “Maybe it will be another record April.” But not all weather experts are optimistic about the coming days.

Summer temperatures are currently prevailing in many places in Germany – a meteorologist gives an outlook for the coming days. (Symbolic image) © Funke Photo Services/Imago

“Here and there you can hear the first 'experts' speculating about cold, snow and frost,” says meteorologist Jung. As he goes on to say, however, this is complete nonsense: “After two cooler days, it will be significantly warmer again on Friday and the weekend will probably bring highs of up to 25 or 26 degrees again, at least in some regions.” The highest values ​​of the year However, the temperatures in Ohlsbach are not expected to reach 30.1 degrees again for the time being.

In the north it is getting cooler again after summer temperatures

Although no drastic drops in temperature are to be feared, 30 degrees are not expected throughout the week. It is expected to cool down noticeably, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. “From Friday it will be significantly warmer again,” says Dominik Jung reassuringly. This news is not necessarily positive. April 2024 is already almost 6.7 degrees warmer than normal in its first seven days.

Weather forecast from Dominik Jung for the coming days:

Monday: 17 to 28 degrees, often sunny, later showers and thunderstorms in the northwest

17 to 28 degrees, often sunny, later showers and thunderstorms in the northwest Tuesday: 11 to 27 degrees, very warm again in the east, otherwise cooler and showers

11 to 27 degrees, very warm again in the east, otherwise cooler and showers Wednesday: 12 to 17 degrees, mix of sunshine and clouds, hardly any showers

12 to 17 degrees, mix of sunshine and clouds, hardly any showers Thursday: 12 to 18 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, especially nice in the south

12 to 18 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, especially nice in the south Friday: 16 to 23 degrees, quite friendly, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds and dry

16 to 23 degrees, quite friendly, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds and dry Saturday: 17 to 26 degrees, partly summery again, a mix of sunshine and clouds

17 to 26 degrees, partly summery again, a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday: 17 to 26 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, later isolated showers and thunderstorms from the west

The German Weather Service sees the north in particular cooling down noticeably in the coming days. The temperatures there drop to a maximum of 16 degrees. In the north, but also partly in the south, there may be repeated rainfall over the next week. On the edge of the Alps there will even be prolonged rainfall, and renewed snowfall is also possible. Night frost cannot be ruled out either, with nighttime lows dropping to six to one degree. (approx)