Summer temperatures were measured across Germany last weekend. Will there even be record temperatures in April?
Frankfurt – “What a summer weekend. High temperatures, heavy pollen count, high UV index, lots of Saharan dust in the air,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung about the past weekend. But some experts are already predicting cold times.
Summer temperatures in Germany – is the cold coming back?
There are five summer days in a row in April not every year. It was already unusually warm for the time of year in February and March. February and March 2024 are even as the warmest since data collection began gone down in history. Looking at the current temperatures, meteorologist Dominik Jung says: “Maybe it will be another record April.” But not all weather experts are optimistic about the coming days.
“Here and there you can hear the first 'experts' speculating about cold, snow and frost,” says meteorologist Jung. As he goes on to say, however, this is complete nonsense: “After two cooler days, it will be significantly warmer again on Friday and the weekend will probably bring highs of up to 25 or 26 degrees again, at least in some regions.” The highest values of the year However, the temperatures in Ohlsbach are not expected to reach 30.1 degrees again for the time being.
In the north it is getting cooler again after summer temperatures
Although no drastic drops in temperature are to be feared, 30 degrees are not expected throughout the week. It is expected to cool down noticeably, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. “From Friday it will be significantly warmer again,” says Dominik Jung reassuringly. This news is not necessarily positive. April 2024 is already almost 6.7 degrees warmer than normal in its first seven days.
Weather forecast from Dominik Jung for the coming days:
- Monday: 17 to 28 degrees, often sunny, later showers and thunderstorms in the northwest
- Tuesday: 11 to 27 degrees, very warm again in the east, otherwise cooler and showers
- Wednesday: 12 to 17 degrees, mix of sunshine and clouds, hardly any showers
- Thursday: 12 to 18 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, especially nice in the south
- Friday: 16 to 23 degrees, quite friendly, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds and dry
- Saturday: 17 to 26 degrees, partly summery again, a mix of sunshine and clouds
- Sunday: 17 to 26 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, later isolated showers and thunderstorms from the west
The German Weather Service sees the north in particular cooling down noticeably in the coming days. The temperatures there drop to a maximum of 16 degrees. In the north, but also partly in the south, there may be repeated rainfall over the next week. On the edge of the Alps there will even be prolonged rainfall, and renewed snowfall is also possible. Night frost cannot be ruled out either, with nighttime lows dropping to six to one degree. (approx)
