Summer temperatures await us this week. The sun shines brightly. Later in the week we may even have to deal with tropical heat.

The next few days it will be pleasant summer weather, with considerable sunny periods. Most of the sun is reserved for the coastal provinces these days. Inland, especially Tuesday, some light showers are possible. Monday it will be 25 to locally 28 degrees, Tuesday and Wednesday the maximum temperature will be an average of 24 degrees.

From Thursday the wind will blow from the east to northeast, allowing warm air from Eastern Europe to reach us easily. The temperature therefore shows an increasing trend: Thursday it will be 23 to 27 degrees and Friday the mercury will rise to 24 to 29 degrees. It will remain dry these days with plenty of room for the sun.

Spoon on top

After Friday, the temperature will increase even more: it may become tropically warm on Saturday. The greatest chance of temperatures of 30 degrees is then reserved for the southeast of the country. “In addition to the high temperatures, the humidity is high, especially on Saturday. This makes it feel very sultry,” reports assistant meteorologist Floris Lafeber van Weatheronline. “It has been more than a month since 30 degrees was reached in the Netherlands. On July 11, afternoon values ​​of 30 degrees or more were reached in our country for the last time in the provinces of North Brabant and Limburg.” See also High costs and poor maintenance: three-quarters of VvEs dissatisfied with managers

It is not entirely excluded that there will even be a heat wave regionally. To be able to speak of a heat wave, a continuous period of at least five days with 25 degrees or more is required, of which it is at least 30 degrees on three days.

In the nights there are often broad clearances and it is not exactly cold with minima between 12 and 16 degrees. Additional shooting stars will also be visible in the coming nights due to the passage of the Perseids meteor shower.

Much more insecure

From Sunday 20 August, the temperature forecast will become a lot more uncertain, but for the time being it cannot be ruled out that local tropical midday values ​​will also be achieved then. The greatest opportunity for this seems to be reserved for the south and southeast of the country.

After next weekend, the wind will come from the (south) west and the temperature will show a downward trend. This may be accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. See also Between “pure clientele politics” and a “good serve”