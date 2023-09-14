“During the day of Saturday 16 September the reabsorbing trough over Central Europe will temporarily connect with the deepening trough over Spain and at the same time Warm and humid air will rise from the Balearics towards France. This triple agreement will cause the formation of very intense thunderstorm nuclei which, in a bed of south-western currents, could also affect some areas of Italy. Liguria, Piedmont, part of Lombardy will be at risk of strong storms and from the afternoon onwards the rest of the North and part of the Center will also be at risk.” He supports it Carlo Migliore, collaborator of Meteo3B and owner of Meteoservice 4.0.

“It is still difficult at the moment to make a precise estimate of the most exposed areas. What is important to know is that for those areas the risk of strong phenomena is real. The situation will be different on the rest of the Peninsula and on Sunday, when the high pressure field will have strengthened, guaranteeing stability almost everywhere”. Let’s see a general overview of the weather that awaits us over the weekend:

SATURDAY WEATHER

North: in the morning there is a risk of locally strong showers and thunderstorms in Piedmont, Val d’Aosta and Liguria, including upper western Lombardy. Elsewhere scattered clouds without phenomena. In the afternoon there is also a risk of thunderstorms between lower Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and lower Veneto. Attenuation of phenomena between evening and night.

Center: cloudy or variable in the morning between Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio with some occasional showers, drier and with clear spells elsewhere. In the afternoon, possible thunderstorms between the Apennine ridge and the Adriatic, locally intense. In the evening, gradual attenuation of clouds and phenomena

South: irregular cloud cover passing over Sardinia with a few isolated showers, mostly sunny elsewhere with medium-high clouds passing from the afternoon. Some isolated daytime thunderstorms between upper Campania, Molise and northern Puglia are not excluded. Temperatures rising slightly, sirocco winds, moderate in the western basins. The western basins were rough seas, the others were slightly rough or almost calm.

SUNDAY WEATHER

North: irregular cloudiness between Liguria and western Piedmont with some episodic phenomena not excluded in the morning. Scattered and clearing clouds gradually become larger over the rest of the sectors with prevailing sun from the afternoon.

Center: clear or slightly cloudy with some disturbances in the morning in upper Tuscany but without phenomena.

South: prevailing sun in the morning, afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms along the Apennine ridge. Temperatures rising further, siroccal winds still strong in the western basins, weak variables elsewhere. The western basins were rough seas, the others were slightly rough or almost calm.