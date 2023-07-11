Summer | Surface water temperatures have dropped from mid-summer readings

The peak water temperatures are usually reached only at the turn of July and August.

Of the lakes the surface water temperatures have decreased from the midsummer temperatures. At the moment, surface water temperatures are 18–19 degrees across the entire country, up to Southern Lapland. During Midsummer, 23 degrees were still measured in southern and central Finland.

Hydrologist of the Finnish Environment Institute Merja Pulkanen tells STT that the surface waters are now cooler than usual at this time of the year.

“In general, the readings are a couple of degrees cooler than the average for the time,” he says.

Water temperatures in southern and central Finland vary between 18 and 20 degrees. In Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Southern Lapland, the temperature ranges between 16 and 19 degrees. In Lapland, there is a variation between Kilpisjärvi’s 10 degrees and Northern Lapland’s 17 degrees.

Swimwear however, it’s not worth putting it in the closet to wait for next summer. Pulkkanen says that usually the peak temperatures of surface waters are only reached at the turn of July and August.

“In 2021, a really warm period began at the beginning of July, and in the middle of July, the highest temperatures in the history of observation were measured.”

Weather forecasts for the coming weeks indicate that this year we will not see similar heat readings in the middle of July.

Peak surface water temperatures can also only be reached in August, like last year, for example.

“Last year, between the middle of August and the end of August, there was a hot spell for those living in the area. At that time, the surface waters were widely between 19 and 23 degrees.”

End of summer surface water temperatures are still difficult to predict.

“The temperature of surface waters is affected by air temperature and windiness. These will affect how the sequel progresses”, states Pulkkanen.