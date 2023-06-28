Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Sun, rain and thunderstorms are currently alternating in Germany. Summer storm Nikolaus could cause storms again in the coming weeks.

Munich – Some storms have brought some cooling to Germany in the last few days. Farmers in particular were happy after a prolonged heatwave. Will summer storm Nikolaus bring more storms to Germany?

Are there more storms in Germany this week?

As reported by the German Weather Service (DWD), sun and rain will alternate in the coming days. While daily highs of between 22 and 27 degrees are expected on Wednesday, it will be significantly warmer again from Thursday. Despite temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees on Thursday, there may be some rain in some areas. Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday night, causing some cooling again.

In the coming days, severe storms are expected to occur again in Germany. © Jochen Eckel/Imago (symbol image)

On Friday the weather is expected to be similar to that of the night. As the DWD writes, it will be cloudy to heavily overcast, with occasional thunderstorms. In the south and east of Germany there can even be severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and squalls. Temperatures drop by up to 20 degrees, and it gets cooler at night too. A similar picture should also emerge in the coming days. How weather.com reported against this, summer storm Nikolaus brings strong storms to Germany. How to proceed in the event of thunderstorm damage to your house and property.

Is summer storm Nikolaus up to mischief this weekend?

Weather.com writes that the storm situation on Friday is developing much more severely. In the south and partly also in the east, temperatures of up to 30 degrees are possible. Up to 40 liters of rain can fall in a very short time. It is supposed to rain more heavily because of the forest fires in Canada, because “the cloud formation processes are intensified by the resulting smoke.” Summer storm Nicholas has formed in the North Atlantic and is causing strong westerly winds over the British Isles. It will therefore be changeable and cooler, especially in northern Germany.