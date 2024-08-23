There is a moment in every trip to Bhutan that remains forever etched in the retina. It happens when, after more than two hours of climbing on foot, first along a dirt track through coniferous forests and, later, along a path between cliffs, you reach a small viewing point draped in prayer flags and see for the first time, there in front of you, hanging over the abyss, the Taktshang, the Tiger’s Nest, one of the most scenic monasteries in the Himalayas.

No matter how many photos you take (and we all take a lot), it is impossible to capture the grandeur of the scene in a few million pixels. The whitewashed masonry buildings, with the traditional red stripe along the upper walls, typical of Bhutanese religious architecture, with their filigree roofs and golden colours, cling like limpets to the narrow ledge of a cliff that drops vertically some 700 metres, sheer. Like a trapeze artist without vertigo mocking the abyss. The dense vegetation, the mist that envelops the scene in the early morning, the waterfall that rushes down the wall, the sound of the prayer wheels… everything seems placed on purpose to leave you breathless and to understand that you have just arrived at one of those places capable of causing a fainting spell from such beauty.

More information

The present sanctuary dates back to the 17th century, but worship in the area began at least as early as the 9th century, when the great Buddhist guru Padmasambhava, who introduced Vajrayana Buddhism to Tibet and therefore to Bhutan, came to this complex of caves riding a tigress (hence the name) to meditate and instruct his followers. The preacher, who is known in the country as Guru Rinpoche and is venerated as a second Buddha, emerged from this place in eight incarnations. In 1692 the monastery, which was already one of the great pilgrimage centres in this area of ​​the Himalayas, was enlarged and the four temples that can be seen today were built, linked by steps. They have always been inhabited and cared for by Buddhist monks.

Section of ascent to reach Taktsang, known as the Tiger’s Nest, in Bhutan. Design Pics Editorial (Design Pics Editorial/Universal)

Tiger’s Nest is located about 10 kilometres north of the town of Paro, at an altitude of over 3,100 metres (so don’t be surprised if you’re panting or gasping for air on the way up – it’s because of the altitude). You can get to the base of the wall by car and then continue on foot from there (you can also rent a horse for the first half of the hike). Once you reach the café-restaurant halfway up, you can only continue on foot. Despite the steepness of the place – from below you might think it’s impossible to climb up there unless you’re a seasoned mountaineer – the climb is very easy and never causes vertigo: the path is fully equipped with steps and handrails to keep you safe.

Bulletin The best travel tips, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

The reward justifies the effort: the Tiger’s Nest is one of those fetish destinations for any traveler. A place on par with Machu Picchu or Angkor, where you can feel the telluric force that emanates from the joint creation of man and nature. One of the sacred places that you must visit at least once in your life.

Third installment of this summer series in which I remember places whose beauty gave me Stendhal syndrome, a disease of Romanticism that is also frequently diagnosed in modern tourists.

You can also follow Paco Nadal on Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X. And listen to him every Friday, at 7:00 p.m., with Carles Francino on The Window, from Cadena SER.

Subscribe here to the The Traveler’s newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips on our accounts Facebook, X and Instagram.