At 10.51pm today the Northern Hemisphere will reach its maximum inclination towards the Sun, thus marking the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere. This phenomenon, known as the summer solstice, is an event awaited by many, as it represents the beginning of the summer season.

Because the summer solstice comes early

Traditionally, the summer solstice occurs on June 21, but this year summer arrives early. This is the earliest solstice since 1796. The main reason is that the rotation of the Earth around the Sun It doesn’t take exactly 365 days, but 365 days, 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 45 seconds.

This small gap accumulates over time, causing the summer solstice to vary slightly each year. To example, in 1975 the solstice fell on June 22nd, while in 2488 it will actually occur on June 19th. Additionally, in leap years, as it was in 2020 and will be in 2028, the solstice tends to fall on June 20.

This phenomenon not only marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but also the beginning of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s a moment of great astronomical importancewhich reminds us how the Earth’s movements influence the seasons and our daily lives.

